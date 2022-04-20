News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Delays likely with abnormal load of 23m decking to travel across Norfolk

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 10:02 AM April 20, 2022
The load will travel from Gaymer's Way and Folgate Road in North Walsham to Poole in Dorset.

The load will travel from Gaymer's Way and Folgate Road in North Walsham to Poole in Dorset. - Credit: Google Maps

Delays are likely on Norfolk roads today as a 23m of long deck moulding travels across the county.

Police will escort the 4.95m wide load from Gaymer's Way in North Walsham to Poole in Dorset at 10am.

After leaving the town the load will travel along Folgate Rd, the B1145, A149, B1152, A1064, A47, A11, B1085, A11 and the A14 Cambs Border.

Norfolk police will escort the vehicle to the A11 in Barton Mills.

