News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News > Traffic & Travel

Extra trains planned for Cromer Carnival crowds

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 9:34 AM August 11, 2022
People taking part in a previous Cromer Carnival. Extra trains and being put on for this year's event. 

People taking part in a previous Cromer Carnival. Extra trains and being put on for this year's event. - Credit: Archant

Extra trains will be laid on for the biggest day of Cromer Carnival. 

Greater Anglia is running one service in the morning and another in the evening on Carnival Day - Wednesday, August 17

Martin Moran, Greater Anglia’s commercial and customer service director, said: “Cromer Carnival is a popular event and we’re very pleased to run extra services so people can leave the car at home and take the train. 

“Our new trains are longer and have more seats, however we would ask everyone to be patient while boarding as we are expecting higher than usual passenger numbers on these services.”

The morning train will depart Norwich at 10.10am, getting to Cromer at 10.54am, and the evening service will leave the town at 10.10pm, getting back to the city at 10.57pm. 

The highlight of Cromer's week-long carnival, Carnival Day will include displays of jousting, Vikings and falconry at Runton Road, an aerial display by the Red Arrows at 12.30pm and a parade from 7pm.

Cromer News

Don't Miss

Poppy was found in Waxham

'You could see every bone' - Abandoned dog found in ditch at camping site

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
lauren hemp hold her freedom of the town award with town mayor

Hundreds turn out to see Lionesses star Lauren Hemp given freedom of town

Bruno Brown

Author Picture Icon
Bin collection days are changing for 90pc of north Norfolk households.

Bin collection days to change for north Norfolk

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
The woodland site in North Walsham's south, which is threatened by development. Inset, one of the objectors, Avril Smith.

Concerns raised over proposed 343-home estate

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon