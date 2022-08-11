Extra trains planned for Cromer Carnival crowds

People taking part in a previous Cromer Carnival. Extra trains and being put on for this year's event. - Credit: Archant

Extra trains will be laid on for the biggest day of Cromer Carnival.

Greater Anglia is running one service in the morning and another in the evening on Carnival Day - Wednesday, August 17.

Martin Moran, Greater Anglia’s commercial and customer service director, said: “Cromer Carnival is a popular event and we’re very pleased to run extra services so people can leave the car at home and take the train.

“Our new trains are longer and have more seats, however we would ask everyone to be patient while boarding as we are expecting higher than usual passenger numbers on these services.”

The morning train will depart Norwich at 10.10am, getting to Cromer at 10.54am, and the evening service will leave the town at 10.10pm, getting back to the city at 10.57pm.

The highlight of Cromer's week-long carnival, Carnival Day will include displays of jousting, Vikings and falconry at Runton Road, an aerial display by the Red Arrows at 12.30pm and a parade from 7pm.