Two people in hospital after car rolled on to roof in north Norfolk

Two people have been taken to hospital following a crash near North Walsham.

A car had rolled onto its roof on the A149 between Lyngate and Withergate Road in Bengate.

Fire, ambulance and police crews attended the scene at about 5.29pm.

The road is currently partially blocked and recovery services are on the scene.

Two Norfolk Fire and Rescue crews attended and assisted with caring for the casualties and making the surrounding area safe.

