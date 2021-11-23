Part of A148 closed due to crash

Part of the A148, between Holt and Sheringham, has been closed following a crash between two cars. - Credit: Archant

Part of the A148 has been closed following a crash between two cars.

Police have asked drivers to find alternative routes after a crash this morning (Tuesday, November 22) on the A148 in Bodham at the junction with Weybourne Road.

In a social media post Norfolk Constabulary said: “Road closure at the junction of A148 in Bodham and the Weybourne Road following a two-vehicle collision.

“Please find alternative routes."

Emergency services are at the scene including the air ambulance.

No one is believed to have life threatening injuries.

