Part of A148 closed due to crash
Published: 11:08 AM November 23, 2021
Updated: 11:36 AM November 23, 2021
- Credit: Archant
Part of the A148 has been closed following a crash between two cars.
Police have asked drivers to find alternative routes after a crash this morning (Tuesday, November 22) on the A148 in Bodham at the junction with Weybourne Road.
In a social media post Norfolk Constabulary said: “Road closure at the junction of A148 in Bodham and the Weybourne Road following a two-vehicle collision.
“Please find alternative routes."
Emergency services are at the scene including the air ambulance.
No one is believed to have life threatening injuries.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.
Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.
Most Read
- 1 Tunnel of light appears in Cromer ahead of Christmas lights switch-on
- 2 Property spotlight: Burnham Market cottage on sale for £725k
- 3 Bird flu outbreak confirmed in north Norfolk
- 4 Council announces plan to achieve net zero carbon by 2030
- 5 North Norfolk clothing brand gets 'insane' reaction for new Norwich shop
- 6 Family pay tribute to life-long Salvation Army supporter who died aged 104
- 7 Can new rapid ambulance reduce 'inequality' of response times?
- 8 Stunning image shows spooky orange moon over Norfolk coast
- 9 Norfolk passes 100,000 positive Covid tests as rates rise
- 10 Wroxham Barns to hold New Year's Eve fireworks display with Disney music