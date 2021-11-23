News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Part of A148 closed due to crash

Emily Thomson

Published: 11:08 AM November 23, 2021
Updated: 11:36 AM November 23, 2021
Part of the A148, between Holt and Sheringham, has been closed following a crash between two cars.

- Credit: Archant

Part of the A148 has been closed following a crash between two cars. 

Police have asked drivers to find alternative routes after a crash this morning (Tuesday, November 22) on the A148 in Bodham at the junction with Weybourne Road. 

In a social media post Norfolk Constabulary said: “Road closure at the junction of A148 in Bodham and the Weybourne Road following a two-vehicle collision.  

“Please find alternative routes."

Emergency services are at the scene including the air ambulance.

No one is believed to have life threatening injuries.

