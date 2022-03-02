News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Busy north Norfolk road blocked after crash between van and car

Author Picture Icon

Robbie Nichols

Published: 2:31 PM March 2, 2022
The B1150 North Walsham Road in Sco Ruston is blocked after a crash between a van and a car.

The B1150 North Walsham Road is blocked after a crash between a van and a car. - Credit: Google

A busy road between North Walsham and Norwich is blocked following a crash.

Police were called at 1.20pm on Wednesday, March 2, to attend a two-vehicle collision on the B1150 North Walsham Road in Sco Ruston.

A white Transit van and a Volvo estate collided and no injuries have been reported.

The road is currently blocked and recovery has been contacted.

Police remain on scene assisting with traffic management.

