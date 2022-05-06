Main B road to be closed through village for five nights

The B1145 will be closed at Cawston for five nights for resurfacing works - Credit: Google StreetView

Part of a major Norfolk B road will be closed for 12 hours five nights in a row next month.

Norfolk County Council have said the B1145 at Cawston would be closed for resurfacing works between 7pm and 7am from June 13 to 17. Motorists have been advised to plan a different route.

The council said access to properties within the closure zone - which covers the whole built-up area of the village - would be maintained for emergency services.

Martinas Oertelis, a highways department engineer, said in a public notice about the works: "I accept that the closure may cause inconvenience to the public, but I hope that you will understand the need for this work.

"The county council thanks people for their patience while this surfacing improvement work is carried out."

The work will be carried out by the council's community and environmental services department and its contractors.