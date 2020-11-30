News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
North Norfolk News > News > Traffic & Travel

Potential delays as boat mould moved along Norfolk's roads

Author Picture Icon

Clarissa Place

Published: 7:55 AM November 30, 2020   
A pair of lorries carrying large steel tanks were given a police escort along the A10. Picture: Ian

A police escort of an abnormal load will take place Monday morning. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Archant

A 25.5m boat mould will be escorted along Norfolk's roads this morning.

Motorists are advised of potential delays in the North Walsham and Hoveton area from 10am this morning as police escort an abnormal load.

The large boat mould measures 4.9m wide and 25.5m in length and will be taken from Gaymer's Way, North Walsham, to Turnstead Road in Hoveton.

Norfolk Police will escort the mould from Gaymer's Way, along Folgate Road before heading on to the B1145.

The escort will then travel along the A149, A1151 at Horning Road West before turning onto Tunstead Road. 

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

How a now quiet North Norfolk village was once a bustling European port

Derek James

person

Supermarket ‘champion’ clocks up thousands for charity - in spite of...

Karen Bethell

person

Norfolk coronavirus infection rates fall further

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon

Norfolk

North Norfolk farmer who grew potatoes for Walkers crisps dies aged 92

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus