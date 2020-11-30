Potential delays as boat mould moved along Norfolk's roads

Published: 7:55 AM November 30, 2020

A police escort of an abnormal load will take place Monday morning. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Archant

A 25.5m boat mould will be escorted along Norfolk's roads this morning.

Motorists are advised of potential delays in the North Walsham and Hoveton area from 10am this morning as police escort an abnormal load.

The large boat mould measures 4.9m wide and 25.5m in length and will be taken from Gaymer's Way, North Walsham, to Turnstead Road in Hoveton.

Norfolk Police will escort the mould from Gaymer's Way, along Folgate Road before heading on to the B1145.

The escort will then travel along the A149, A1151 at Horning Road West before turning onto Tunstead Road.