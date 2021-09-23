Delays expected on part of A149 during upcoming road resurfacing

Published: 4:52 PM September 23, 2021

Drivers could face long delays on part of the A149, due to resurfacing work. - Credit: Google Maps

Drivers could face long delays on part of the A149 due to road resurfacing.

Work will begin on Monday, September 27, on the A149 Yarmouth Road at Stalham to provide a “permanent reinstatement to a water utility trench on this strategic route”.

The work will commence at 9am and will take one day to complete, subject to suitable weather conditions.

The site is located between The Staithe and Old Market Road.

During the resurfacing works traffic will be controlled using temporary traffic signals with a convoy system.

Vehicle access to businesses and properties within the limits of the works will be maintained.

A Norfolk County Council spokesman said: “Thank you for your patience while these works to replace the existing damaged road surface are carried out.”

The work will be carried out by Norfolk County Council’s Community & Environmental Services Department and its contractors on behalf of Anglian Water.