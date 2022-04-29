Part of A149 to close next month for cat's eye installation and line painting
- Credit: Google Maps
Part of the A149 in north Norfolk will close next month for work which will see lines painted and cat's eyes installed.
Work is due to start on Tuesday, May 3, at a section of the A149 Weyborne Road between Kelling and Muckleburgh.
To allow the work to be carried out safely the road will close to through traffic on a number of dates.
Access to properties will be maintained at all times as the project, which is weather dependant, will be carried out in phases with road closures only in place for a number of hours at certain times.
The dates are:
- May 3 - between 09.30am and 4pm
- May 12 - overnight from 7pm
- May 18 - overnight from 7 pm
A fully signed diversion route will be in place for the duration of the works.
The county council thanked people for their patience while work, which will cost £25,000, is carried out by the Community and Environmental Services Department and its contractors Tarmac and Keir Highway Services.