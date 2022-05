Emergency water works have closed part of the A149 in Weybourne. - Credit: Google Maps

Part of the A149 running through a coastal village has closed today as emergency water works take place.

The A149 The Street, which runs through Weybourne near Holt, will remain closed until Tuesday, May 10.

Heavy delays are expected in the area until works are complete.

As a result, Sanders Coaches CH1 service will be on diversion from Sheringham to Cley Delicatessen Bus Stop in both directions.