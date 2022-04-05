Road closed following two-car crash in north Norfolk

Part of the A149 is closed in Thorpe Market following a crash involving two cars. - Credit: Google

Part of the A149 has been closed following a two-car crash.

Police were called at 11.45am following reports of a collision involving two cars in Thorpe Market.

Fire crews from North Walsham and Aylsham are also in attendance.

Emergency services remain at the scene.

Bus services have been disrupted due to the crash.

Sanders Coaches has said its 6A service is currently diverted due to being unable to serve Thorpe Market in both directions.

Service 6A is currently on diversion due to an RTC near the Gunton Arms on the A149, unfortunately this means we are unable to serve Thorpe Market in both directions. — Sanders Coaches (@SandersCoaches) April 5, 2022

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.