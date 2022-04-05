Road closed following two-car crash in north Norfolk
Published: 12:56 PM April 5, 2022
Updated: 1:58 PM April 5, 2022
- Credit: Google
Part of the A149 has been closed following a two-car crash.
Police were called at 11.45am following reports of a collision involving two cars in Thorpe Market.
Fire crews from North Walsham and Aylsham are also in attendance.
Emergency services remain at the scene.
Bus services have been disrupted due to the crash.
Sanders Coaches has said its 6A service is currently diverted due to being unable to serve Thorpe Market in both directions.
For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map.
Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk.