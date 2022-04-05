News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News > Traffic & Travel

Road closed following two-car crash in north Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 12:56 PM April 5, 2022
Updated: 1:58 PM April 5, 2022
Part of the A149 is closed in Thorpe Market following a crash involving two cars.

Part of the A149 is closed in Thorpe Market following a crash involving two cars. - Credit: Google

Part of the A149 has been closed following a two-car crash.

Police were called at 11.45am following reports of a collision involving two cars in Thorpe Market.

Fire crews from North Walsham and Aylsham are also in attendance. 

Emergency services remain at the scene.

Bus services have been disrupted due to the crash.

Sanders Coaches has said its 6A service is currently diverted due to being unable to serve Thorpe Market in both directions.

For up-to-date information about the county's roads, visit our LIVE Norfolk traffic map

Join our Norfolk Travel Information group on Facebook for all the latest traffic news in Norfolk. 

North Norfolk News

Don't Miss

Jennie Fitzgerald, from Sprowston, with the treasure chest, and its contents, that she found on a No

Woman finds treasure chest full of coins on Norfolk beach

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
Security guard Gary Middleton was among those who met John Travolta at Morrisons supermarket in Fakenham, Norfolk. 

John Travolta meets staff and shoppers at a Norfolk Morrisons

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Yarmouth Road between Lidl and Roys where trollies blocked the road.

Town centre drivers blocked by trolley barricade between Lidl and Roys

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Sutton Methodist Church where two new homes could be built.

16 new homes planned for north Norfolk village

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon