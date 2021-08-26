Team to count cars in study of town's traffic
- Credit: STUART ANDERSON
A large team of volunteers will be counting cars and other vehicles as they pass through Aylsham in an effort to gain an accurate picture of the traffic movements in the town.
Trevor Bennett, Aylsham Town Council chairman, said the council's road traffic management group was planning to run the monitoring day on September 20 in conjunction with a consultant, and there would about 40 people involved.
Mr Bennett said: "At the moment we all have perceptions about what the traffic problems are around Aylsham, and this is being done to get more hard facts.
"September 20 was chosen specifically because that's after school goes back, and there shouldn't be so many tourists around."
Mr Bennett said Aylsham, with its well-preserved medieval street plan that includes many narrow carriageways, faced problems similar to some other market towns.
You may also want to watch:
He said different steps to make the town centre more accessible for motorists, cyclists and pedestrians were still being discussed.
Most Read
- 1 Anger over National Trust's decision to close free Felbrigg car park
- 2 Sheringham care home placed in special measures after latest CQC rating
- 3 Where you can see the Red Arrows flying over Norfolk today
- 4 Landlord's surprise cannabis discovery in flat
- 5 App launched to help visitors avoid overcrowded beaches in north Norfolk
- 6 Lifeboat rescues stranded swimmer under Cromer Pier
- 7 More waste collection delays likely due to Bank Holiday and Serco issues
- 8 Shining bright for 230 years - behind the scenes of a Norfolk icon
- 9 When the Red Arrows will fly over Norfolk AGAIN this week
- 10 Mourners urged to remove prohibited items from graves in Cromer