Trade plummets in town due to disruption caused by gas mains work

Traders in a Norfolk town claim they are losing 50pc of their business due to disruption caused by gas mains work.

The work to future-proof North Walsham's gas infrastructure by replacing ageing piping with durable new pipes is set to be completed by April.

But traders in the area currently affected by the works say that no-one is visiting their part of town with all routes cut off.

North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) has met businesses in the town to hear their concerns and introduced free parking at some car parks for limited times.

John Caton, who owns Caton's furniture shop in Market Street, said: "We did not see anyone for four days and sold nothing. We've just got to ride out the storm."

Jonathan Browne, who runs iTrade, said they were more than 50pc down on takings while staff at Shambles added: "We're not as busy as normal. We're not getting the traffic coming by here, because the road's closed. During the day we are definitely affected."

The Sue Ryder shop has also been very quiet but Laura Mackey, manager at the Pact animal sanctuary shop, said negativity on social media had worsened the situation.

Dave Clarke, who runs The Vape Gurus in Market Street, said: "I'm lucky and have loyal customers, who still come down to see me. But there's no passing trade."

As reported, talks are under way about moving the town's weekly market during the works.

Meanwhile, free parking for two hours is available at Vicarage Street and Bank Loke car parks, and NNDC has also put up signage.

The council's economic development officer Stewart Damonsing said: "We have listened to the concerns of businesses and are working continually to support them by putting measures in place to help minimise the disruption and encourage footfall around the town.

"We would like to remind shoppers that North Walsham is open for business and that it is important to continue supporting the shops and businesses especially those on Mundesley Road, Market Street and Vicarage Street who have been particularly affected during the early phase of works."