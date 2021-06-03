New townhouses approved for seafront spot
- Credit: Planning documents
Three modern townhouses are to be built on Sheringham's seafront.
North Norfolk District Council has approved plans to knock down a 1970s-era three-storey block of flats next to the former Burlington Hotel for the project.
Mr Peters-Foster of north Norfolk developer Cromarty Homes is behind the plans for the 575m sq site at 2 The Esplanade.
The site used to be part of the grounds of the Burlington Hotel and was sold off in the 1970s for development.
The application says of the four-bedroom townhouses: "The proposed houses are to be three storeys in scale and are intentionally higher than that of the existing building.
"Over time it is hoped that other buildings on the Esplanade will be replaced to a similar scale to form a more strongly defined sea frontage that better relates to the grand urban setting."
There will be resident parking at both the front and rear of the new townhouses.
