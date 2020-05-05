Seaside town to keep mayor and deputy mayor for another year

Sheringham mayor Madeleine Ashcroft, left, and deputy mayor Liz Withington, right, pictured with Ladybird Nursery founder Evelyn Meakin, centre. Picture: Andreas Yiasimi Archant

A seaside town will keep its mayor and deputy mayor for another year, as the lockdown means neither the annual town meeting nor the annual council meeting have been held.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Madeleine Ashcroft will remain as mayor and chairman of Sheringham Town Council until May 2021 and Liz Withington remains as deputy mayor.

You may also want to watch:

The mayor said: “I am very much looking forward to continuing the work that the council has been involved in over the last year, to ensure that Sheringham remains a positive and exciting venue for both residents and visitors.

“The community has shown once again that it is possible to work together for the benefit of all and the town council wishes to thank everyone who has been instrumental in keeping spirits high during this difficult period. So many volunteers have come forward to help and we have seen many innovative initiatives to ease the changes to residents’ lifestyles.