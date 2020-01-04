Search

Gas supplies to be interrupted as major mains renewal project carried out

PUBLISHED: 09:47 04 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:30 04 January 2020

Aerial view of North Walsham, where a major gas mains renewal project is set to get under way. Picture: Mike Page

Aerial view of North Walsham, where a major gas mains renewal project is set to get under way. Picture: Mike Page

Copcyright www.mike-page.co.uk

A major project to replace ageing gas mains in North Walsham that will see some interruptions to supply starts on Monday, January 6.

The new pipes will help keep the town connected to safe and reliable gas supplies until the 22nd century.

The work is by gas distribution network, Cadent, as part of investment to replace and upgrade old mains with safer and more durable modern pipes.

First announced in November last year, the essential work will see ageing gas mains, which are nearing the end of their operational life, replaced with tough new pipes.

Work is scheduled to be delivered over a 14-week period up to April 12, rather than March 31, as previously stated.

It will be carried out in Mundesley Road, Market Street, Kings Arms Street, Market Place, Church Street and Mitre Tavern Yard.

There will be brief interruptions to the gas supply to properties where old gas service pipes are replaced. Work to install new pipes and connect them to the gas supply will take place on the same day.

You may also want to watch:

Engineers will contact those affected customers in advance of this work being carried out.

Local shops and businesses will remain open throughout the project.

A spokesman for Cadent said it is delivering the work with as little disruption as possible.

Work is being planned in close discussion with the local authority and the project was scheduled to avoid both the busy Christmas period and summer tourist season.

Project designers have also had to factor in the town's network of historic cellars and tunnels when drawing up their plans, with much of the project having to be delivered by digging old-style trenches to minimise the proximity to any of these subterranean structures.

Project authorising engineer Dave Nolan said: "The new pipes will be in service until around 2100 helping ensure people continue to enjoy safe and reliable gas supplies for cooking and heating, while also reducing the risk of disruption caused by leaks from ageing gas mains."

People should ask to see official identification from anyone seeking to gain access to their property. All engineers carry official identification.

﻿More details at www.triio.co.uk/north-walsham

