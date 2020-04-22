Search

Advanced search

Town’s historic drinking fountain set to spout water again

PUBLISHED: 13:14 22 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:14 22 April 2020

The water fountain in Market Place, North Walsham was erected for the coronation of King George V, Pictures: NWTC

The water fountain in Market Place, North Walsham was erected for the coronation of King George V, Pictures: NWTC

Archant

A historic drinking fountain could soon be spouting water again in the centre of a north Norfolk town.

The water fountain in Market Place, North Walsham will be reconnected to the water mains. Pictures: NWTCThe water fountain in Market Place, North Walsham will be reconnected to the water mains. Pictures: NWTC

The fountain in North Walsham town centre was installed as part of the celebrations for the coronation of King George V and Queen Mary in 1911.

And it is being reconnected to the water mains as part of ongoing work to future-proof the town’s gas infrastructure by replacing ageing piping with durable new pipes.

North Walsham town clerk Julie Shields said: “The water fountain has been moved a few times over the years and is now back just in front of the original placement.

”The town mayor Garry Bull wanted to have the water fountain reconnected as part of his mayoral contribution to the town.

Gas mains work in North Walsham's Market Place. Pictures: NWTCGas mains work in North Walsham's Market Place. Pictures: NWTC

“When we discovered that the gas pipes were being replaced in the town, we took the opportunity to mention this to Cadent, and they kindly offered for Triio to dig a trench for the council, allowing us to install the required pipework.

You may also want to watch:

“Graham Huggett from Triio has been very helpful. He and his team have gone out of their way to make sure we have everything installed within the requirements of Anglian Water.

“The trench has now been back-filled and we are just waiting for an appointment from Anglian Water to come and connect the fountain ready for completion. We still have to connect a back plate and a tap, which we hope to do next week.”

Gas mains work near the water fountain in North Walsham town centre. Pictures: NWTCGas mains work near the water fountain in North Walsham town centre. Pictures: NWTC

The work has been welcomed by Terry Ayres, a chef from the nearby King’s Arms pub, who said: “Workmen have been digging old-style trenches, to protect the networks of historic tunnels and cellars.

“In doing so, they have uncovered old walls and even two old anti-tank traps. When it emerged that the drinking fountain was not connected to the water mains, the contractors rose to the challenge.

“North Walsham will once again have water flowing from the fountain. After being mounted several times, it now remains by North Walsham clock tower and will soon be in working order along with solar light for the old gas lamp.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Norfolk News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Two Norfolk resort towns among England’s worst hit by lockdown

Quiet streets in Cromer during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The 7 mysterious ‘lost towns’ of East Anglia

The remains of Dunwich's Greyfriars Picture: Phil Morley

Inquest opened into death of patient with coronavirus

Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Garden centres working ‘every waking hour’ but future after coronavirus remains unclear

Ben Youngs, one of the directors of North Walsham Garden Centre. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Can I drive for exercise? Police chief addresses key question

Norfolk's chief constable Simon Bailey said people should not drive to the coast to exercise during the coronavirus lockdown. Images: Louise O'Shea/Steve Adams

Most Read

Two Norfolk resort towns among England’s worst hit by lockdown

Quiet streets in Cromer during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The 7 mysterious ‘lost towns’ of East Anglia

The remains of Dunwich's Greyfriars Picture: Phil Morley

Inquest opened into death of patient with coronavirus

Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Garden centres working ‘every waking hour’ but future after coronavirus remains unclear

Ben Youngs, one of the directors of North Walsham Garden Centre. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Can I drive for exercise? Police chief addresses key question

Norfolk's chief constable Simon Bailey said people should not drive to the coast to exercise during the coronavirus lockdown. Images: Louise O'Shea/Steve Adams

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Town council offers grants to those in need during lockdown

Sheringham town mayor Madeleine Ashcroft. Photo: Karen Bethell

Town’s historic drinking fountain set to spout water again

The water fountain in Market Place, North Walsham was erected for the coronation of King George V, Pictures: NWTC

Little Mix announce cancellation of Norfolk concert

Little Mix have cancelled their UK summer tour, including their show at Norfolk's Holkham Estate, due to coronavirus Picture: Liz Hobbs Group

Holkham Country Fair finishing after 43 years

The freestyle motocross riders of Broke FMX in action at the Holkham Country Fair. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Letter: ‘Why we reopened town’s cemetery’

Cromer Cemetery. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24