Town’s historic drinking fountain set to spout water again

The water fountain in Market Place, North Walsham was erected for the coronation of King George V, Pictures: NWTC Archant

A historic drinking fountain could soon be spouting water again in the centre of a north Norfolk town.

The fountain in North Walsham town centre was installed as part of the celebrations for the coronation of King George V and Queen Mary in 1911.

And it is being reconnected to the water mains as part of ongoing work to future-proof the town’s gas infrastructure by replacing ageing piping with durable new pipes.

North Walsham town clerk Julie Shields said: “The water fountain has been moved a few times over the years and is now back just in front of the original placement.

”The town mayor Garry Bull wanted to have the water fountain reconnected as part of his mayoral contribution to the town.

“When we discovered that the gas pipes were being replaced in the town, we took the opportunity to mention this to Cadent, and they kindly offered for Triio to dig a trench for the council, allowing us to install the required pipework.

“Graham Huggett from Triio has been very helpful. He and his team have gone out of their way to make sure we have everything installed within the requirements of Anglian Water.

“The trench has now been back-filled and we are just waiting for an appointment from Anglian Water to come and connect the fountain ready for completion. We still have to connect a back plate and a tap, which we hope to do next week.”

The work has been welcomed by Terry Ayres, a chef from the nearby King’s Arms pub, who said: “Workmen have been digging old-style trenches, to protect the networks of historic tunnels and cellars.

“In doing so, they have uncovered old walls and even two old anti-tank traps. When it emerged that the drinking fountain was not connected to the water mains, the contractors rose to the challenge.

“North Walsham will once again have water flowing from the fountain. After being mounted several times, it now remains by North Walsham clock tower and will soon be in working order along with solar light for the old gas lamp.”