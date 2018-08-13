Armistice Day parade will go-ahead in Cromer despite Royal British Legion resignations

Published: 11:00 AM August 13, 2018 Updated: 9:25 AM October 11, 2020

Fears that the Armistice Day parade would not go-ahead in Cromer this year, due to a lack of Royal British Legion members, have been dispelled.

Cromer Town Council has confirmed that it will secure this year's Armistice Day parade and service and its funding.

It comes after four of the leading lights at the Legion branch in the town resigned.

That was followed last week by the resignation from Cromer Town Council of councillor John Frosdick over what had happened at the legion.

The organising of the event will be overseen by the council's promotions and events committee.

Deputy mayor and promotions committee chairman Richard Leeds said: 'The 2018 parade marks the centenary of the end of the First World war. It's essential that Cromer has a parade event that respectfully marks this occasion.'

The council decision to oversee the parade was made at last week's full council meeting, where it was also agreed that the event should be budgeted for in future years by the council.

A representative from Cromer Voluntary Entertainment Organisation (VEO) offered the town council its assistance at the meeting.

A special meeting of the council's promotions and events committee will be held at 7pm on Tuesday, August 21 to consider arrangements for Armistice Day.

In his resignation speech, Mr Frosdick said: 'I am doing this in support of the Royal British Legion and the recent events that have happened within the local branch of the legion.'

The current Cromer mayor, David Pritchard has been in France as part of the legion's GP90 (Great Pilgrimage) event.

John Needham, who resigned as chairman of the Cromer legion branch, said: 'There was one person we were not able to get on with at the branch.

'It's all tied in with the GP90 (Great Pilgrimage) parade. We felt this person had gone about getting onto the trip in an underhand way.

'Myself, the vice-chairman, the secretary and the treasurer all resigned, and most of the membership.'

A spokesman for the Royal British Legion said it could not comment on this membership matter at this time due to ongoing discussions with the branch.