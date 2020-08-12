Search

Advanced search

Video

Meet the musicians holed up in a Norfolk manor making music with world renowned stars

PUBLISHED: 07:55 12 August 2020 | UPDATED: 07:55 12 August 2020

Todd Sharpville and his band along with their families are living together at Voewood near Holt so they could continue making music during lockdown. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Todd Sharpville and his band along with their families are living together at Voewood near Holt so they could continue making music during lockdown. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Archant 2020

A group of musicians holed up in a north Norfolk manor house are helping to bring people together through the power of song.

Todd Sharpville and his band along with their families are living together at Voewood near Holt so they could continue making music during lockdown. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020Todd Sharpville and his band along with their families are living together at Voewood near Holt so they could continue making music during lockdown. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

The four, led by blues guitarist and songwriter Todd Sharpville, formed a ‘lockdown band’ at Voewood - a Grade II-listed Arts and Crafts-style house near Holt - where they have been staying since July 4 with their families.

Mr Sharpville said he and bassist Dave Swift, keyboarder Joe Mac and drummer Dan Hale had been had been performing on YouTube to entertain music fans and foster goodwill.

He said: “Over the past 15-20 years we’ve reached a point where people spend a lot of time arguing, and we’re now facing the worst economic crisis the world has ever seen.

“We felt the music industry should say something about that and make a stand in a non-political way. People should be linking arms instead of screaming at each other, and it’s our job to bring people together as best we can.”

Todd Sharpville and his band along with their families are living together at Voewood near Holt so they could continue making music during lockdown. Pictured is the owner of Voewood Simon Finch. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020Todd Sharpville and his band along with their families are living together at Voewood near Holt so they could continue making music during lockdown. Pictured is the owner of Voewood Simon Finch. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

The Todd Sharpville Band is now creating a series of series of songs with famous figures from pop, country and rap.

You may also want to watch:

Their parts are recorded separately before being produced by Steve Power at a London studio.

The songs will be released as singles with the aim of promoting togetherness in these challenging times.

Todd Sharpville and his band along with their families are living together at Voewood near Holt so they could continue making music during lockdown. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020Todd Sharpville and his band along with their families are living together at Voewood near Holt so they could continue making music during lockdown. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Mr Sharpville said the identities of the musicians they were working with would be kept under wraps until the songs were released in order to make a greater impact, but that they spanned a wide range of musical styles and genres.

He said: “We want to bring this message to every different musical culture. It’s a gentle way of saying there are bigger things at stake at the moment, and it’s time to put all our old arguments into a drawer.”

Mr Sharpville said they also wanted to raise awareness of the plight of the music industry, which he described as “on its knees” due to the lockdown and the cancellation of the vast majority of live gigs for much of the year so far.

The four band members have worked with the likes of Mick Jagger, Amy Winehouse, Robbie Williams, BB King and Paul McCartney.

Todd Sharpville and his band along with their families are living together at Voewood near Holt so they could continue making music during lockdown. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020Todd Sharpville and his band along with their families are living together at Voewood near Holt so they could continue making music during lockdown. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

To watch the band perform, visit the Todd Sharpville channel on YouTube.









































If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Norfolk News. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Woman dies after emergency services called out to reports of seven in water on Norfolk coast

Waxham beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman in ‘serious condition’ after rescue at Overstrand beach

A woman is in hospital following a beach rescue in Overstrand this afternoon. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

‘It’s a pat on the back for the team’ - farm campsite wins TripAdvisor award

Deepdale Farm Deepdale Burnham Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Norfolk’s latest coronavirus cases have ‘clear connections’ says public health chief

The drive-through coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: Denise Bradley

‘Shocked’ - Visitors to Waxham beach react to woman’s death

Waxham Sands Holiday Park Beach Norfolk Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Most Read

Woman dies after emergency services called out to reports of seven in water on Norfolk coast

Waxham beach. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Woman in ‘serious condition’ after rescue at Overstrand beach

A woman is in hospital following a beach rescue in Overstrand this afternoon. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske

‘It’s a pat on the back for the team’ - farm campsite wins TripAdvisor award

Deepdale Farm Deepdale Burnham Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Norfolk’s latest coronavirus cases have ‘clear connections’ says public health chief

The drive-through coronavirus testing facility at the Norwich Research Park. Picture: Denise Bradley

‘Shocked’ - Visitors to Waxham beach react to woman’s death

Waxham Sands Holiday Park Beach Norfolk Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Latest from the North Norfolk News

App use for carpark payments triples amid pandemic in north Norfolk

The busy car park as visitors flock to Overstrand in the very hot weather. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Local artist to give graduates the opportunity to host their own degree shows

Catherine Austin-Fell is offering graduates the chance to have their own show at Anthony Fell Antiques in Holt, the first show will be sculptor Benjamin Austin-Fell. Picture: Benjamin Austin-Fell/Catherine Austin-Fell

Mum takes on treadmill challenge in mental health fundraiser

Emma Spagnola, who is planning to walk 200 miles on a treadmill as part of a challenge to raise money for the Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund. Picture: Supplied by Emma Spagnola

‘Unworthy of help’ - council refuses to offer bus passes to women left without state pensions

Norfolk Broads-PAIN led protests in London on June 6 against pension age changes. Picture: Norfolk Broads-PAIN.

Senior Conservative councillor banned from roads for repeated speeding

John Fisher, Norfolk County Council cabinet member for children's services. Pic: Norfolk County Council.