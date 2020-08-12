Meet the musicians holed up in a Norfolk manor making music with world renowned stars
PUBLISHED: 07:55 12 August 2020 | UPDATED: 07:55 12 August 2020
Archant 2020
A group of musicians holed up in a north Norfolk manor house are helping to bring people together through the power of song.
The four, led by blues guitarist and songwriter Todd Sharpville, formed a ‘lockdown band’ at Voewood - a Grade II-listed Arts and Crafts-style house near Holt - where they have been staying since July 4 with their families.
Mr Sharpville said he and bassist Dave Swift, keyboarder Joe Mac and drummer Dan Hale had been had been performing on YouTube to entertain music fans and foster goodwill.
He said: “Over the past 15-20 years we’ve reached a point where people spend a lot of time arguing, and we’re now facing the worst economic crisis the world has ever seen.
“We felt the music industry should say something about that and make a stand in a non-political way. People should be linking arms instead of screaming at each other, and it’s our job to bring people together as best we can.”
The Todd Sharpville Band is now creating a series of series of songs with famous figures from pop, country and rap.
You may also want to watch:
Their parts are recorded separately before being produced by Steve Power at a London studio.
The songs will be released as singles with the aim of promoting togetherness in these challenging times.
Mr Sharpville said the identities of the musicians they were working with would be kept under wraps until the songs were released in order to make a greater impact, but that they spanned a wide range of musical styles and genres.
He said: “We want to bring this message to every different musical culture. It’s a gentle way of saying there are bigger things at stake at the moment, and it’s time to put all our old arguments into a drawer.”
Mr Sharpville said they also wanted to raise awareness of the plight of the music industry, which he described as “on its knees” due to the lockdown and the cancellation of the vast majority of live gigs for much of the year so far.
The four band members have worked with the likes of Mick Jagger, Amy Winehouse, Robbie Williams, BB King and Paul McCartney.
To watch the band perform, visit the Todd Sharpville channel on YouTube.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Norfolk News. Click the link in the orange box above for details.