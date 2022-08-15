Tony Shipp given freedom of Cromer for carnival role

Tony Shipp, after having been awarded the Freedom of the Town of Cromer for 50 years' involvement in the Cromer Carnival. - Credit: Andreas Yiasimi

He has played a central role in Cromer Carnival for half a century.

And now Tony Shipp has been recognised with the "highest honour" the town can bestow - the Freedom of the Town of Cromer.

Mr Shipp, 78, said he was surprised and delighted to receive the award for his part in the annual carnival, which is now taking place.

He said: "This is not the sort of thing I would ever expect to be given. I was honoured and proud and it was a big surprise.

"It's a team effort and everyone has a part to play. I'm going to continue for as long as I can."

When Mr Shipp took part in his first carnival in 1971 it was a relatively small affair, with events taking place on the Esplanade.

A parade through the town centre was soon added and the carnival grew apace.

Mr Shipp said: "It was family entertainment on a much smaller scale.

"Things really took off in the late 1970s and 1980s, when we were getting well over 150 entries in the parade.

"That's when we got the reputation of being one of the largest carnivals in the country."

Mr Shipp joined the carnival team volunteering to run the children's activities week, which precedes the 'main' carnival week.

He became the event's chairman in 1985.

A certificate from Cromer Town Council presented to Mr Shipp by mayor Pat West reads: "We, the council grant you this, the highest honour we can bestow for the valuable services rendered to the town by you including being involved in 50 carnivals.

"We loudly applaud your valuable and sterling service and thank you most sincerely."

Tony Shipp receiving an award from town councillor Jim Smith in 1992. - Credit: PETER BURROWS

The carnival has not taken place since 2019 due to the pandemic. Mr Shipp said there had been some talk of revamping the event for its return, but eventually a decision was made to stick to its "tried and tested" formula.

The crowning of this year's carnival queen, Amy Gibson, took place on Sunday, and Monday's highlights included the waiters' and waitresses' races.

Carnival Day Wednesday will feature a display by the Red Arrows at 12.30pm, followed by the parade from 7pm.

Fireworks are planned for Thursday at 9.15pm, but will only go ahead if there has been enough rain beforehand to ensure it can be done safely.