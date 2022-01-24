Memorial bench planned to honour long-serving flood warden

Plans have been made to one day have a memorial bench dedicated to memory of a much-loved flood warden who helped keep people safe on the north Norfolk coast.

Tony Andrews, a former flood warden at Walcott, has been remembered to mark the two year anniversary of his death, on January 23, 2020, aged 69.

Mr Andrews was part of Weva - the Walcott Emergency Volunteer Association.

For 40 years, Mr Andrews and his team gained knowledge of the oncoming seas and spotted the danger zones before briefing the local community.

They also organised evacuations, making sure anyone at risk of flooding is moved to a safer place, usually the local pub.

Mr Andrews is fondly remembered by the many people he served, and often saw him striding the Walcott seafront with a watchful eye on the ‘turning tides’.

He was also always ready to help people in the community wherever he could by giving lifts and doing other jobs in the area.