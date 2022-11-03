War heroes remembered with Tommy topper on village post box

The knitted 'Tommy' topper on the post box in High Kelling represents all those who have died in the line of duty - Credit: Dave Fincham

A knitted post box topper is bringing a smile to people's faces in a north Norfolk village during the remembrance period.

The Tommy topper on the post box in High Kelling, near Holt, is a tribute to all those who have died in the line of duty.

The knitted topper at the post box in High Kelling is of ‘Tommy’, a soldier to represent all those who gave their lives during wartime - Credit: Dave Fincham

Tommy has come to represent where the Royal British Legion began in 1919, when it would support soldiers coming home from the First World War.

Tommy Atkins is slang for a soldier in the army.

The knitted topper at the post box in High Kelling is of ‘Tommy’, a soldier to represent all those who gave their lives during wartime - Credit: Dave Fincham

The topper was created by Sue Brocklesby, who works at the village post office and has created similar items for events including the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The 71-year-old's father was in the Royal Electrical and Mechanical Engineers.

The knitted topper at the post box in High Kelling is of ‘Tommy’, a soldier to represent all those who gave their lives during wartime - Credit: Dave Fincham

"It's nice to bring a smile to people’s faces," she said. "It's a funny time we are living in, but it seems to lift people with how quirky it is."

Jude Ludgate, who runs the post office, added: "We absolutely love the topper. It's a lovely talking point in the store and brings people together."