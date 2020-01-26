Tables cost up to £9,950 at Youngs brothers' testimonial dinner

A testimonail dinner for Tom, left, and Ben Youngs is being planned. The brothers are pictured here at Gresham's School's Theatre in the Woods for its Prep School Speech Day. Picture: CHRIS TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY Archant

North Norfolk's homegrown rugby legends plan to donate thousands of pounds from a testimonial dinner to two charities close to their hearts.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Youngs Brothers testimonial event is being held on April 29 in honour of Tom, 32, and Ben Youngs, 30, who have played for Leicester Tigers together as well as England and the British and Irish Lions.

You may also want to watch:

Proceeds from the dinner - where a table for 12 costs up to £9,950 - will go to blood cancer research charity Bloodwise and the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Tom said: "I never thought the day I started at Leicester Tigers that I would play 10-plus years and do it alongside Ben Youngs and experience so much together and get a testimonial year together. We are so humbled by this."

The Youngs brothers grew up near Aylsham and attended Gresham's school in Holt.

The dinner will be at the Grosvenor House in London, visit youngsbrothers.com for more details.