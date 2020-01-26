Search

Advanced search

Tables cost up to £9,950 at Youngs brothers' testimonial dinner

PUBLISHED: 10:16 26 January 2020 | UPDATED: 10:16 26 January 2020

A testimonail dinner for Tom, left, and Ben Youngs is being planned. The brothers are pictured here at Gresham's School's Theatre in the Woods for its Prep School Speech Day. Picture: CHRIS TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

A testimonail dinner for Tom, left, and Ben Youngs is being planned. The brothers are pictured here at Gresham's School's Theatre in the Woods for its Prep School Speech Day. Picture: CHRIS TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

Archant

North Norfolk's homegrown rugby legends plan to donate thousands of pounds from a testimonial dinner to two charities close to their hearts.

The Youngs Brothers testimonial event is being held on April 29 in honour of Tom, 32, and Ben Youngs, 30, who have played for Leicester Tigers together as well as England and the British and Irish Lions.

You may also want to watch:

Proceeds from the dinner - where a table for 12 costs up to £9,950 - will go to blood cancer research charity Bloodwise and the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

Tom said: "I never thought the day I started at Leicester Tigers that I would play 10-plus years and do it alongside Ben Youngs and experience so much together and get a testimonial year together. We are so humbled by this."

The Youngs brothers grew up near Aylsham and attended Gresham's school in Holt.

The dinner will be at the Grosvenor House in London, visit youngsbrothers.com for more details.

Most Read

Pub closed for nine years to reopen after £1m revamp

Ivor Braka outside The Suffield Arms pub at Gunton near North Walsham which is being completely renovated. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Meet new team running village pub with Spanish twist

Manager Jose Manuel Cabrera Sanchez with the Spanish ham at The Walpole Arms in Itteringham. Pictures; Brittany Woodman

Bargain hunter to close vintage clothing shop after 32 years

Last year's North Norfolk Railway 1940s weekend. Many people choose clothing and accessories from Past Caring in Holt. Pic; Archant

Former hotel and wedding venue which shut down is up for sale

The Manor Hotel, Mundesley. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Motorists urged to add extra time to journeys amid roadworks

Motorists have been warned to add extra time onto their journeys this week due to roadworks in a seaside town. Picture: Chris Bishop

Most Read

Pub closed for nine years to reopen after £1m revamp

Ivor Braka outside The Suffield Arms pub at Gunton near North Walsham which is being completely renovated. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Meet new team running village pub with Spanish twist

Manager Jose Manuel Cabrera Sanchez with the Spanish ham at The Walpole Arms in Itteringham. Pictures; Brittany Woodman

Bargain hunter to close vintage clothing shop after 32 years

Last year's North Norfolk Railway 1940s weekend. Many people choose clothing and accessories from Past Caring in Holt. Pic; Archant

Former hotel and wedding venue which shut down is up for sale

The Manor Hotel, Mundesley. PHOTO: ANTONY KELLY

Motorists urged to add extra time to journeys amid roadworks

Motorists have been warned to add extra time onto their journeys this week due to roadworks in a seaside town. Picture: Chris Bishop

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Tables cost up to £9,950 at Youngs brothers’ testimonial dinner

A testimonail dinner for Tom, left, and Ben Youngs is being planned. The brothers are pictured here at Gresham's School's Theatre in the Woods for its Prep School Speech Day. Picture: CHRIS TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

Woman dies after collision with tree

The fatal crash happened on the Fakenham Road at Foxley, near the Common Road junction. Picture: Google StreetView

IN PICTURES: Restoration work on iconic country pub charges ahead

Richard Leigh, construction manager at Holkham Estate (second from right), with the team from RobSon Construction, who are restoring and extending the Lord Nelson pub at Burnham Thorpe. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Road blocked after car crashes into tree

Town Road in Ingham. Pic: Google Street View

‘It isn’t about the spin’ - PR expert on NHS manager’s ‘we got away with it’ email

Doreen Livermore (l) died at Amberley Hall Care Home in King's Lynn after she was attacked. Her children, Roy and Valerie had warned for weeks about a violent resident at the home who assaulted her Photo: Livermore Family/Archant
Drive 24