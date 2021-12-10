Animal charity gets Christmas boost from local store

Nathaniel Wood, left, with Bruce Melville and Rose Godfrey from the RSPCA East Norfolk branch in front of Stalham's The Original Factory Shop. - Credit: Supplied by Nathaniel Wood

A charity which rescues and cares for animals has received an early Christmas present from a Stalham store.

The Original Factory Shop in the town's High Street has donated to £256 to the east Norfolk branch of the RSPCA, which is based nearby.

Nathaniel Wood, the shop's assistant manager, said they chose the charity after running a social media poll.

Mr Wood said: "What they do is invaluable for the local area and we'd like to think that this effort will go some small way to supporting their work in the community.

"As a company, this year we have decided to support local charities in our towns, and in March we asked our customers through Facebook which charity they would like us to support."

The money was raised from donations made through the shop's club card scheme, and through the sale of carrier bags.