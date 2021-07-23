Mementoes from 2021 buried in time capsule at new pool

Published: 8:37 AM July 23, 2021

From left, North Norfolk District Council councillor Virginia Gay, councillor Sarah Bütikofer, Sheringham mayor Peter Ratcliffe , councillor Liz Withington and councillor Penny Bevan-Jones, at the inauguration for the time capsule at The Reef. - Credit: North Norfolk District Council

A copy of this newspaper, a Covid-19 test kit and a children's puzzle from the North Norfolk Railway are among the items buried in the ground at the site of a leisure centre soon to open on the north Norfolk coast.

A time capsule has been inaugurated at The Reef - the public pool that is to replace Splash on Weybourne Road, Sheringham - to give a glimpse of 2021 life to people in the future.

Sheringham and Beeston Sea Scouts with items for the time capsule at The Reef. - Credit: North Norfolk District Council

Virginia Gay, portfolio holder for leisure, wellbeing and culture at North Norfolk District Council, said: "It’s a wonderful idea to preserve the best moments and causes for celebration that we have had in 2021 – a remarkably difficult year for many – for future generations to be able to reflect upon.

"We wish that the residents who open the time capsule in the future live in a happy and healthy time and have fulfilled all the hopes and dreams we have wished for them."

Year 7 students from Sheringham High School wrote letters to their future selves outlining their ambitions for their careers and discussed issues facing society, such as Covid, climate change and plastic pollution, with messages of hope that these have been addressed in the future.

From left, North Norfolk District Council chief executive Steve Blatch, programme and project manager Kate Rawlings and assistant director for sustainable growth, Rob Young, at the inauguration for the time capsule at The Reef. - Credit: North Norfolk District Council

Sheringham Community Primary School and Nursery wrote letters to children of the future, telling them about their families, toys, pets and hobbies and their predictions for flying cars.

Sheringham Woodfields School wrote, drew and took photos of their favourite activities both in school and out-and-about in the local area. They also wrote about their favourite TV shows, music, computer games and their current fashion trends with every student contributing something to the capsule.

The council said the time capsule would be dug up when the leisure centre, which is costing £12.7m and should be open in September, "reaches the end of its operational life".

Some of the items included in the time capsule at The Reef, the new pool and leisure centre in Sheringham. - Credit: North Norfolk District Council

Other items in the capsule include social distancing posters, Safer Seals campaign leaflets, a copy of the council's environmental charter and a production leaflet from the theatre group CSODS. There are also local Scout knowledge photos, Scout emails with Australian Scout pen pals, Euro 2020, stamps, coins and disposable masks.

Also included are copies of the Eastern Daily Press and North Norfolk News, bus timetables, supermarket till receipts and a memory stick with more photos.

School children from Sheringham High School and Sheringham Woodfields School contributed to the time capsule at The Reef. - Credit: North Norfolk District Council

North Norfolk district councillors, staff and others at the inauguration for the time capsule at The Reef. - Credit: North Norfolk District Council



