Football-mad Harley thrilled at personal video message from 'idol' Tim Krul
When Sheringham youngster Harley Cole wrote a letter to his hero, he didn't expect such a positive response to land in his goal keeping glove.
The 11-year-old pupil at Sheringham Community Primary School said he was thrilled to have got a personal video message from Norwich City keeper Tim Krul, after writing to him for a homework assignment.
Harley wrote about his fondest memories in his letter to the star.
The letter read: "I never miss a home match, and I try to go to as many away matches as I can. My two favourite memories and moments I will never forget are being mascot on Boxing Day against Nottingham Forest, I walked out onto the pitch with Max Aarons. After going 3-0 down we came back with a 3-3 draw.
"My other favourite moment was going to Tottenham away in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup. The score was 1-1 but it went to penalties, I've never felt so nervous, my tummy was doing flips and I could barely watch, but then you saved the winning penalty and the crowd went wild!
"I will always remember you running across the pitch and celebrating with me and the other fans. That must have been such an incredible moment for you too."
In his reply, the Dutchman said he was "really impressed" with Harley's writing and passion for the game.
Krul said: "I find it amazing that you were at the Tottenham game - obviously a special night for everyone. Keep up the good work in training, hopefully you make many saves.
"I might be able to see you at Carrow Road one day and we'll have a little chat."
Harley said he was a little shocked when he got the reply.
He said: "I was so happy when I found out about it.
"He is my idol and I've always wanted to be like him, and I've always wanted to write to him."
Harley ended his letter on an upbeat note which would resonate with all Canaries fans.
"Good luck for the rest of the season," he said. 'Let's keep Norwich in the Premiership!"