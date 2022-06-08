Tiffany Youngs, wife of Tom Youngs dies, after cancer battle

Tom and Tiffany Youngs with their daughter, Maisie, pictured in 2018. - Credit: File photo supplied courtesy of the Youngs

Tiffany Youngs, the wife of former England and Leicester Tigers rugby player Tom Youngs, has died.

The Tigers have released a statement of condolence to the family of Mrs Youngs, 36, who was originally from Happisburgh.

The club said: "Leicester Tigers are deeply saddened by the news that Tiffany Youngs has passed away after her heroic battle with illness.

"On behalf of everybody at the club, we send our condolences to the Youngs and Sands families. Rest in peace, Tiffany."

Mrs Youngs was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma - a kind of blood cancer - in 2014.

Mr Youngs, who grew up near Aylsham, announced his retirement from rugby in February in order to care for his wife and their daughter, Maisie.

Mrs Youngs' cancer went into remission after treatment, and in 2018 doctors said they could find no cancer in her body.

She co-founded a range of health and wellness products in 2020 called Roots Wellness.