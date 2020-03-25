Popular Thursday Market cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak

The popular Thursday Market in North Walsham has been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Town Mayor Garry Bull said: “After careful consideration and weighing up the risks, North Walsham Town Council has decided to cancel the Thursday Market until the current COVID-19 outbreak has been addressed.

“The safety of the residents of North Walsham is our highest priority and we are in the fortunate position of being in control of our own markets.

“We feel, therefore, duty-bound to take this measure to protect the residents.

“I would ask that you all continue to look out for each other and offer help where you can, especially to those who are on their own or self-isolating. The situation will be continuously monitored and once safe to do so the market will resume.”

The council’s annual town meeting on April 17 is also cancelled, as is the annual civic dinner on May 22.