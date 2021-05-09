Prams hurtling through the streets and chocolate wafers pinched - three quirky tales from town pubs

Published: 5:30 AM May 9, 2021

On May 17, drinkers will return to venues that have welcomed them for decades, providing a cold pint and a sense of community.

North Walsham was once named the "drinking capital of Europe" by the national press when five of its pubs received the 24-hour drinking licence and the area is known for its high number of drinking establishments.

But the pubs have also thrown up some tall tales. Here are a few:

Pub bans students for causing a mess

The Feathers Pub in North Walsham.Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

In February 1994, one landlord became so fed up with students causing mayhem in his pub, he banned them outright.

Colin Howard who was then landlord at the Feathers, which is now a barbers, placed signs in his windows saying "no students" after he claimed they "monopolised the pool table" and treated the pub like an arcade.

Mr Howard also said that around half of the students weren't even buying any beer, bringing their own food and drink with them for an afternoon on the pool table.

19 prams hurtle through the town in race come pub crawl

The White Swan in North Walsham. Picture: Casey Cooper-Fiske - Credit: Casey Cooper-Fiske

Grown adults racing prams through the streets would be dangerous enough at the best of times, but in August 1977, the town's pubs came together to up the ante.

Organised by Barry Cunningham, then publican of the White Swan, the race saw 19 teams race from pub to pub, downing a pint in each before tearing off to the next one.

The prams and their crews of three began in the White Swan yard before proceeding to visit the Private Bowls Club, the Bluebell, the Orchard Gardens, the Feathers and the King's Arms, before climaxing at the Black Swan.

The race was tied between a team from the Feathers and a team from Black Swan Football Club.

Six packs of biscuits, two chocolate wafers and four bottles of minerals stolen after pub break-in

A burglar made away with biscuits and wafers after breaking into the Lord Nelson. Photo: Getty Images - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

In the early 1970s, a burglar made off from the Lord Nelson on Market Street with six packs of biscuits, two chocolate wafers and four bottles of minerals.

The night before, licensee Mrs Gwendoline had purposefully hidden a tin of money meant for the Christmas club after hearing of a recent break-in at a pub in Swafield, meaning the burglar escaped with food and drink only.

The burglar escaped via an extremely small pantry window.