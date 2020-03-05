Search

Three people arrested after hay bale fires

PUBLISHED: 13:55 05 March 2020 | UPDATED: 13:55 05 March 2020

Three arrests have been made after a number of hay bales were set alight in north Norfolk. File photo. Picture: Ian Burt

Three people have been arrested following hay bale fires in north Norfolk.

A number of straw bales were set alight at a farm in Felmingham, near North Walsham, between about 11pm on Monday, March 2 and 8.15am on Tuesday, March 3.

A second incident happened between about 6pm on Sunday, March 1 and 6.45pm on Monday, March 2. Hay bales at a farm in North Barningham were set alight and a fence was cut enabling pigs to escape.

A final incident occurred at a farm in Aylsham Road, North Walsham in the early hours of Wednesday, March 4. Suspects set alight hay bales between 5am and 6.15am.

Two men in their 20s and a woman in her late teens have been arrested in connection with the incidents.

Both men are being questioned at Aylsham police investigation centre. The woman has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

