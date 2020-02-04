Search

Thieves raid cemetery grounds and steal £3000 equipment

04 February, 2020 - 13:05
Thieves broke into Bacton Road cemetery and leaded lattice windows in the old chapel were broken. Picture shows the chapel. Picture: NWTC

About £3,000 worth of gardening equipment and tools was stolen from several locked building within the grounds of a cemetery.

Thieves broke into North Walsham Town Council's secure storage unit in the Bacton Road cemetery overnight on Friday, January 31 and Saturday, February 1.

Town councillor Bob Wright said: "Forcing entry using power tools, the thieves stole around £3,000 of equipment, a mix of two stroke and electric gardening and tree maintenance equipment as well as a Stihl pressure washer.

"Leaded lattice windows in the old chapel were also broken. This is boarded-up and will need to be replaced.

"The tools taken are vital to the work of the council's three-strong grounds team. These will be replaced, but in the meantime their busy winter works programme will be delayed."

Norfolk police are investigating the burglary. Anyone with information should call 101, quoting crime reference number 36/7808/20.!

