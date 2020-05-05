Locked-down seaside theatre teams up with top beatboxer

A Norfolk theatre has teamed up with an international beatboxer for a livestreamed interactive show which is also raising funds for NHS charities.

Sheringham Little Theatre, which is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, is taking part in a worldwide musical adventure for quarantined Families during lockdown.

Families can become video music stars through a link-up between the theatre and Homeskool Beatbox Adventures, a weekly livestreamed interactive show helping youngsters create their own music.

SK Shlomo will teach new vocal skills, showing children in quarantine how to become Superstar Beatboxers.

Over the course of six weeks, every Thursday from May 7, for 30 minutes at 2pm, the theatre will be playing his free weekly educational show live on its Facebook page.

Families can share performance videos of their new skills using the hashtag #beatboxadventures and the Homeskool Beatbox Adventures worldwide community will create an anthem singing, beatboxing and performing together.