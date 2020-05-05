Search

Advanced search

Locked-down seaside theatre teams up with top beatboxer

PUBLISHED: 09:14 05 May 2020 | UPDATED: 09:14 05 May 2020

Sheringham Little Theatre has teamed up with SK Shlomo for a livestreamed interactive show, Picture: supplied by Sheringham Little Theatre

Sheringham Little Theatre has teamed up with SK Shlomo for a livestreamed interactive show, Picture: supplied by Sheringham Little Theatre

Archant

A Norfolk theatre has teamed up with an international beatboxer for a livestreamed interactive show which is also raising funds for NHS charities.

Sheringham Little Theatre, which is closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, is taking part in a worldwide musical adventure for quarantined Families during lockdown.

Families can become video music stars through a link-up between the theatre and Homeskool Beatbox Adventures, a weekly livestreamed interactive show helping youngsters create their own music.

You may also want to watch:

SK Shlomo will teach new vocal skills, showing children in quarantine how to become Superstar Beatboxers.

Over the course of six weeks, every Thursday from May 7, for 30 minutes at 2pm, the theatre will be playing his free weekly educational show live on its Facebook page.

Families can share performance videos of their new skills using the hashtag #beatboxadventures and the Homeskool Beatbox Adventures worldwide community will create an anthem singing, beatboxing and performing together.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Norfolk News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Rare eagle seen over Norfolk after UK extinction 240 years ago

A rare white-tailed eagle has been seen over Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Neil_Burton

Boy cycles 181 miles in 45 days to thank the NHS

Liam Kelly, nine, is biking 181 miles in 45 days for NHS Charities Together. Pictures: Sharon Kelly

Laughing kookaburra keeps owner company on lockdown walks

Kat Tate has been taking her kookaburra Siren along on her daily lockdown walk. Picture: Supplied by Kat Tate

How businesses in one Norfolk town are coping during lockdown

Nick Lee, director of Broadland Travel. Pic: Archant library

WATCH: Sand martins build new nesting site on collapsed cliffs

Sand martins have been building a new nesting site on the cliffs at Walcott in north Norfolk. Picture: Jon Sweatman

Most Read

Rare eagle seen over Norfolk after UK extinction 240 years ago

A rare white-tailed eagle has been seen over Norfolk Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Neil_Burton

Boy cycles 181 miles in 45 days to thank the NHS

Liam Kelly, nine, is biking 181 miles in 45 days for NHS Charities Together. Pictures: Sharon Kelly

Laughing kookaburra keeps owner company on lockdown walks

Kat Tate has been taking her kookaburra Siren along on her daily lockdown walk. Picture: Supplied by Kat Tate

How businesses in one Norfolk town are coping during lockdown

Nick Lee, director of Broadland Travel. Pic: Archant library

WATCH: Sand martins build new nesting site on collapsed cliffs

Sand martins have been building a new nesting site on the cliffs at Walcott in north Norfolk. Picture: Jon Sweatman

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Locked-down seaside theatre teams up with top beatboxer

Sheringham Little Theatre has teamed up with SK Shlomo for a livestreamed interactive show, Picture: supplied by Sheringham Little Theatre

Bullying and anxiety found at care home already in special measures

Dunsland care home in Paston Road, Mundesley. Picture: Stuart Anderson

Fears Norfolk’s children ‘being left behind’ due to lockdown digital divide

Fears Norfolk pupils are missing out on home-schooling during lockdown due to poor internet access have been highlighted. Pictured, a father and his daughter using a computer. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Lordship title once owned by Henry VIII for sale - for at least £1m

A rare Lordship of Masons title for Norfolk once held by Henry VIII is to be auctioned for £1 million. Image: Nobility Titles

Stephen Fry issues rallying cry as entertainment industry struggles through coronavirus crisis

Stephen Fry, who lives in Norfolk, has given his take on the state of the theatre and entertainment industry amid the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Archant
Drive 24