Are these the best room views in the UK? Norfolk hotel scoops prize

Published: 3:00 PM October 19, 2021

The views from The White Horse in Brancaster Staithe have been celebrated in The Good Hotel Guide 2022. - Credit: Courtesy of The White Horse

A Norfolk hotel has been celebrated for its stunning coastal views in the latest edition of The Good Hotel Guide.

The White Horse in Brancaster Staithe along the north Norfolk coast was given an editor's choice award in the rooms with a view category in The Good Hotel Guide 2022.

Rob Williamson, general manager of The White Horse, with The Good Hotel Guide editor's choice award. - Credit: Courtesy of The White Horse

The White Horse, which also has an award-winning restaurant, boasts 15 en-suite bedrooms, including its 'Room at the Top' split over two levels with a viewing telescope.

The rooms overlook stunning tidal salt marshes and estuaries with views to Scolt Head Island and the sea beyond.

Rob Williamson, general manager, said: "There are lots of ingredients needed to run a successful hotel, all are academic without the catalyst of good staff and this award is all about our staff, well done."

Enjoy stunning coastal views from the rooms and restaurant at The White Horse in Brancaster Staithe. - Credit: Courtesy of The White Horse

Other Norfolk hotels in the latest guide include Morston Hall, The Dial House in Reepham and Gunton Arms in Thorpe Market.