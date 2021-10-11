News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
New BBC1 show to be filmed in Aylsham

Stuart Anderson

Published: 11:05 AM October 11, 2021   
Will Kirk and Christina Trevanion will feature in a new BBC1 production called The Travelling Auctioneer

Will Kirk and Christina Trevanion will feature in a new BBC1 production called The Travelling Auctioneers, which is filming in Aylsham. - Credit: STV

Two television presenters are heading to Aylsham for the filming of a new BBC1 show called The Travelling Auctioneers.

Christina Trevanion from Antiques Road Trip and Bargain Hunt will join Will Kirk from The Repair Shop and Morning Live for the show, which will feature an auction at the Bure Valley Railway in Aylsham.

The show aims to unearth hidden gems and turn unwanted items into winners.

The auction at 2pm on Friday, October 15, is taking place in partnership with Keys Auctioneers and Valuers, whose managing director, Tim Blyth, said: “We are delighted to be chosen to bring our auction expertise to this exciting new show.

“Aylsham is a real regional centre for antiques, so it’s great to see the TV cameras here for this special auction.

“We hope lots of bidders will turn out for the sale, which has some very interesting lots.”

Bidders will vie for 42 lots restored by the pair, including a high-grade Indian bangle, antique corkscrews and two Victorian chaises-longue.

Visit bid.keysauctions.co.uk for more. 

