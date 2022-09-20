News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

'Super sprint' triathlon planned for north Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 5:08 PM September 20, 2022
File photo of Stuart Jardine from Everyone Active - which runs The Reef in Sheringham for North Norf

Stuart Jardine from Everyone Active - which runs The Reef in Sheringham for North Norfolk District Council. - Credit: Supplied

The Reef leisure centre in Sheringham is to host its first-ever triathlon.

The Sunday, October 2 event will see a maximum of 150 competitors swim 300 metres, before cycling 17kms through the countryside and running 3kms back to the centre.

The short triathlon, classed as a 'super sprint', is ideal for beginners, or for experienced triathletes to test their fitness over a shorter distance.

Stuart Jardine, contract manager for Everyone Active, which runs district council-owned leisure centre, said: “We’re so excited to stage this event and can’t wait to welcome people of all ages and various abilities next month.

“We hope all competitors – from the local community and beyond – enjoy the route and wish everyone taking part the best of luck.”

It costs £40 to take part in the race, which starts at 8.30am and the minimum age for participants is 16. Visit www.britishtriathlon.org/events/the-reef-triathlon_13328 to sign up.

Sheringham News

Don't Miss

The Thornham Rooms at The Chequers will be a room-only premises. 

Food and Drink

Hotel on coast closing restaurant to reflect 'changing desires' of guests

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Sheringham landlord of The Crown, Bob Brewster, has spent nearly five decades pulling pints

Obituary: Former pub landlord and Sheringham legend dies aged 79

Daniel Hickey

Author Picture Icon
Harry Addy, seven, from Stalham, at the EACH Quidenham hospice Christmas party. Picture: KAREN SELF

Heartbreak as inspirational Harry dies aged 11

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon
Police are appealing for witnesses following the fatal crash in Westwick in the early hours of this morning

Man in 60s dies after crashing into tree in early hours

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon