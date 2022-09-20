'Super sprint' triathlon planned for north Norfolk

Stuart Jardine from Everyone Active - which runs The Reef in Sheringham for North Norfolk District Council. - Credit: Supplied

The Reef leisure centre in Sheringham is to host its first-ever triathlon.

The Sunday, October 2 event will see a maximum of 150 competitors swim 300 metres, before cycling 17kms through the countryside and running 3kms back to the centre.

The short triathlon, classed as a 'super sprint', is ideal for beginners, or for experienced triathletes to test their fitness over a shorter distance.

Stuart Jardine, contract manager for Everyone Active, which runs district council-owned leisure centre, said: “We’re so excited to stage this event and can’t wait to welcome people of all ages and various abilities next month.

“We hope all competitors – from the local community and beyond – enjoy the route and wish everyone taking part the best of luck.”

It costs £40 to take part in the race, which starts at 8.30am and the minimum age for participants is 16. Visit www.britishtriathlon.org/events/the-reef-triathlon_13328 to sign up.