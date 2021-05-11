News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

What would you bury in time capsule under new swimming pool?

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 8:06 AM May 11, 2021   
An aerial photogrpah of the new state-of-the-art Sheringham Splash leisure centre tbeing built. Pict

Ideas are being sought for things to be included in a time capsule at the site of The Reef, an indoor pool and leisure centre which is being built in Sheringham.  - Credit: Chris Taylor / Metnor

A tourist map of north Norfolk, a receipt showing the cost of essential items or even a copy of this newspaper are all ideas of things people could suggest to fill a new time capsule. 

North Norfolk District Council is to bury the capsule on the grounds of The Reef, the new swimming pool and leisure centre it is building in Sheringham to replace the former Splash leisure centre

It is hoped the capsule will give a snapshot of the area at the time of The Reef's completion, as well as providing an archive of the construction project. 

The logo for The Reef, the leisure centre replacing Sheringham's Splash. 

The logo for The Reef, the leisure centre replacing Sheringham's Splash.  - Credit: North Norfolk District Council

The council said: "This will provide a record for a future generation to discover when the building comes to the end of its’ operational life decades in the future.

"Local residents are welcome to join the local schools in Sheringham in offering items that best represent life in 2021 to the time capsule. Such items might include an up-to-date local newspaper, tourist map of the area or receipt displaying the costs of everyday items."

Suggestions can be made by emailing newleisurecentre@north-norfolk.gov.uk by May 30.

You may also want to watch:

Sheringham News

