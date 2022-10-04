Video
WATCH: Athletes take part in The Reef's first ever triathlon
- Credit: North Norfolk District Council
Athletes competed in the first ever triathlon at north Norfolk's £12.7m leisure centre.
The event was organised by North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) and Everyone Active – the operators of The Reef in Sheringham – and was contested over a 'super sprint' distance on Sunday, October 2.
The race involved a 300m swim in the 25m main pool, a 17km cycle along a route spanning Weybourne, High Kelling, Bodham and back to Sheringham, and a 3km run, tracked to the high school and back again to The Reef.
Participants began their route in 10-second intervals so that neither the pool nor roads were overcrowded.
In the women’s category, Katy Coleman took victory in 56 minutes 29 seconds, having competed in her first triathlon just one week earlier. Jodie McCallum secured runner-up spot and Rachel Miller was third.
Jack Foord triumphed in the men’s category in 47 minutes 54 seconds, with Liam Footitt second and Anthony Cude completing the podium.
Councillor Virginia Gay, portfolio holder for leisure, wellbeing and culture, said: "A brilliant first for The Reef.
"Congratulations to everyone who took part in the triathlon, to Everyone Active and to our own North Norfolk District Council leisure service for organising this really enjoyable event.
"Let's hope that it is the first of many."
Everyone Active’s contract manager, Stuart Jardine, said: “It was great to see people of all ages and abilities tackling The Reef’s first triathlon and congratulations to everyone who took part.
“We were delighted to see members of the community turn out to support the competitors along the route, providing much-needed encouragement.
“It proved a fantastic event all round and, hopefully, it will go from strength to strength in the coming years.”
Awards were also given to the fastest athletes in each age category.
The age group winners were:
Women
20-29: Louise Baker
30-39: Pippa Van Kujik
40-49: Katarzyna Wlodarczyk
50-59: Sally Cushing
60-69: Susie Towning
70-79: Pauline Sparrow
Men
17-19: Jack Woodhouse
20-29: Solomon Lowe
30-39: Andy Mulligan
40-49: Mat Eyre
50-59: Mark Hilton
60-69: Phil King