Katy Coleman and Jack Foord, winners of a triathlon held at The Reef and around Sheringham on October 2. - Credit: North Norfolk District Council

Athletes competed in the first ever triathlon at north Norfolk's £12.7m leisure centre.

The event was organised by North Norfolk District Council (NNDC) and Everyone Active – the operators of The Reef in Sheringham – and was contested over a 'super sprint' distance on Sunday, October 2.

The race involved a 300m swim in the 25m main pool, a 17km cycle along a route spanning Weybourne, High Kelling, Bodham and back to Sheringham, and a 3km run, tracked to the high school and back again to The Reef.

Participants began their route in 10-second intervals so that neither the pool nor roads were overcrowded.

In the women’s category, Katy Coleman took victory in 56 minutes 29 seconds, having competed in her first triathlon just one week earlier. Jodie McCallum secured runner-up spot and Rachel Miller was third.

Jack Foord triumphed in the men’s category in 47 minutes 54 seconds, with Liam Footitt second and Anthony Cude completing the podium.

Councillor Virginia Gay, portfolio holder for leisure, wellbeing and culture, said: "A brilliant first for The Reef.

"Congratulations to everyone who took part in the triathlon, to Everyone Active and to our own North Norfolk District Council leisure service for organising this really enjoyable event.

North Norfolk district councillor Virginia Gay, portfolio holder for leisure, wellbeing and culture. - Credit: Supplied by Virginia Gay

"Let's hope that it is the first of many."

Stuart Jardine, contract manager for Everyone Active outside the Reef in Sheringahm. - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Everyone Active’s contract manager, Stuart Jardine, said: “It was great to see people of all ages and abilities tackling The Reef’s first triathlon and congratulations to everyone who took part.

“We were delighted to see members of the community turn out to support the competitors along the route, providing much-needed encouragement.

“It proved a fantastic event all round and, hopefully, it will go from strength to strength in the coming years.”

A cyclist taking part in a triathlon outside The Reef in Sheringham on October 2. - Credit: North Norfolk District Council

Awards were also given to the fastest athletes in each age category.

The age group winners were:

Women

20-29: Louise Baker

30-39: Pippa Van Kujik

40-49: Katarzyna Wlodarczyk

50-59: Sally Cushing

60-69: Susie Towning

70-79: Pauline Sparrow

Swimmers taking part in a triathlon at The Reef in Sheringham on October 3. - Credit: North Norfolk District Council

Men

17-19: Jack Woodhouse

20-29: Solomon Lowe

30-39: Andy Mulligan

40-49: Mat Eyre

50-59: Mark Hilton

60-69: Phil King















