Sheringham councillor memorialised at The Reef

Bev Hannah, right, and her grandchildren, from left, Matilda,12, James, 11, Buster, 8, Emily, 7, Holly, 10, Delilah, 10 and Beau, 15, at the opening of the Brian Hannah Community Rooms at The Reef in Sheringham. - Credit: North Norfolk District Council

The memory of a man who helped bring a new leisure centre to Sheringham will now live on forever at the site.

The Brian Hannah Community Rooms were opened at The Reef in Weybourne Road by his wife, Bev, and their grandchildren.

Mr Hannah, who was often known as 'Mr Sheringham', died in January 2020, aged 74. He had been involved in the conception of The Reef project nearly 10 years ago.

Bev Hannah at the opening of the Brian Hannah Community Rooms, which were named after her late husband, at The Reef leisure centre in Sheringham. - Credit: North Norfolk District Council

Mrs Hannah, 72, said she was delighted about the tribute to her husband.

She said: "I'm so happy they have done it, he did so much for Sheringham. When he had to retire he had been with the district council for 22 years. You name it, he had done it."

Mr Hannah was also a town and county councillor, and was a former chairman of the county council. He was also chairman of Sheringham in Bloom.

Leader of the council, Sarah Bütikofer, said: "I am delighted that the council have been able to pay tribute to Brian in this way.

Former councillor Brian Hannah. - Credit: NNDC

"He was a long-serving councillor who gave so much of himself to the local community he served and it is very fitting that his memory can live on within the community he loved."

Virginia Gay, the council's portfolio holder for leisure, wellbeing and culture, added: "Brian was determined to make sure that north Norfolk got a leisure centre to be proud of.

"I think that he would have been pleased to see so many happy children enjoying the pools on Sunday afternoon. I do hope so.”

Bev Hannah at the opening of the community rooms named after her late husband Brian Hannah at The Reef in Sheringham. - Credit: North Norfolk District Council

Mr and Mrs Hannah were married for four months short of 50 years when he died. He had earlier worked as a prison officer and ran a blog called Sheringham Matters.

Among Mr Hannah's achievements was a role in a road safety campaign for the three-way junction on the A148 Cromer-Holt road.

The Brian Hannah Community Rooms can be used for different things including health referral appointments, physiotherapy, sports massages, meetings and children’s parties.

Brian Hannah, pictured in 2015 when he was chairman of Norfolk County Council, on a fundraising campaign for charity. - Credit: Archant

Mrs Hannah, the grandchildren and their parents, Howard and Cheryl Hannah and Bruce and Sharon Hannah, were also given a tour of the new centre, which cost £12.7 million and opened in November last year.







