Pool to replace North Norfolk's famous Splash nears completion

Video

Published: 6:00 AM October 2, 2021

The pool at The Reef in Sheringham has now been filled as the centre nears completion, inset, Virginia Gay. - Credit: NNDC

The finishing touches are being put on Sheringham's new £12.7m pool and leisure centre, called The Reef, which is expected to be open soon.

The main 25 metre pool has been filled, a process which took six days and more than 400 cubic metres of water.

The 'splash pad' taking shape inside the Reef pool and leisure centre in Sheringham, which is nearing completion. - Credit: NNDC

Virginia Gay, North Norfolk District Council's leisure, wellbeing and culture portfolio holder, said: “We’re very excited – this is a huge step closer to us sharing a truly innovative and extensive facility with the people of north Norfolk.

“The pool, as well as the learner pool and splash pad, will offer a whole host of activities, from serious swimming to aqua fitness classes and inflatable sessions for children.

“With all the attention to accessibility, it has so much to offer and I’m pleased that we can support everyone to enjoy swimming.”

The Reef pool and leisure centre in Sheringham is nearing completion. - Credit: NNDC

You may also want to watch:

Contractors have also been running final tests on the centre's external solar thermal paneling, which - along with other heating methods - will be used to keep the pool's water at a comfortable temperature.

The Reef's 60-station gym has been fitted out, and a smaller pool will have a moving floor meaning its depth can be changed for different activities such as swimming lessons, water confidence, toddler sessions and aqua fit exercise classes.

North Norfolk district councillor Virginia Gay, portfolio holder for leisure, wellbeing and culture. - Credit: Supplied by Virginia Gay

The Reef's pool, which will replace the former Splash facility, will be accessible via shallow steps with a hand rail and there will be a 'pool pod' so wheelchair users can get into the water.

Stuart Jardine, contract manager from Everyone Active, which will run the centre, said: “A wide range of activities are on offer, so all ages, abilities and interests are catered for and will make this a truly inclusive site.

“The local community will be getting the centre it deserves and it will be such an exciting day when the doors swing open.”

It was originally planned that the centre be operational in August, but there have been delays in acquiring materials, and the council has not yet confirmed its opening date.

NNDC earlier faced criticism because The Reef does not include a wave machine, slides or a 'beach' style shallow end, all popular features of the previous Splash leisure centre which The Reef is replacing.



