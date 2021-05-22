Published: 9:23 AM May 22, 2021

The Picnic Series has selected iconic venues to play host and Chapter One begins at Holkham. - Credit: The Picnic

A new festival combining an impressive mix of music, dance, performance and cinema set in the grounds of a stately home is coming to North Norfolk this summer.

For 10 days this June, Holkham Hall, will play host to The Picnic.

The brand new event for 2021 promises audiences a "creative concept that delivers on line-up, event styling and food" while maintaining a sustainable focus all of which is "Instaworthy."

Taking place from June 17-27, the festival will kick off with a performance from blues pianist and vocalist Tom Seals on June 17, followed by performances from artists including Urban Soul Orchestra on June 19 and Rambert School of Ballet and Contemporary Dance on June 21.

On June 23, Wilderland Festival will showcase a selection of wildlife films, on June 26 Holkham park will be filled with the sound of music by Musicals in the Park and the event will close with gospel from Mabel Maie and Ed Enoch on June 27.

Festival-goers will be able to choose from a pergola or picnic spot from which to enjoy the entertainment and will be able to graze from a menu of "handmade and carefully crafted" hampers featuring fresh seasonal produce all of which are included in the ticket price.

For 10 days this June, Holkham Hall, will play host to The Picnic. - Credit: The Picnic

Lucy Downing, head of marketing at Holkham, said: “After the year we’ve all experienced, The Picnic will provide everyone with the much-needed tonic of getting together with loved ones to enjoy a brilliant day or evening out.

"We hope 2021 marks the first of many years when locals and visitors alike will be able to roll into summer in style with a visit to The Picnic at Holkham.”

Alongside the amazing entertainment, food also takes centre stage at The Picnic. - Credit: The Picnic

Francesca Nally, the owner of Midsummer Nightcap, which is behind the event, said: “We are so excited to be bringing The Picnic to Holkham this summer. We couldn’t have dreamed up a more idyllic venue, hidden away with the majestic Temple as our backdrop, wildlife, and the stunning grounds with the beach just a stone's throw away – the perfect setting for our first event."

Tickets for The Picnic go on general release from Monday, May 24. Ticket prices vary depending on the day and session time but start from £35 for an adult.

For more information and the full line-up visit: thepicnic.com