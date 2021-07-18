News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Intensive care nurse pens farce for coastal theatre

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Anderson

Published: 10:30 AM July 18, 2021   
Ryan Starling at Sheringham Little Theatre.

Ryan Starling at Sheringham Little Theatre. - Credit: Richard Batson / SLT

When he is not helping people survive medical emergencies he is entertaining audiences at the Sheringham Little Theatre.

And now multitalented 29-year-old Ryan Starling, whose family live in North Walsham, has penned a piece of his own for the venue's stage - a comedic farce called The Morning After (The Night Before).

Mr Starling said: “I have been in a lot of farces, which are mainly set in a certain era when things were not quite politically correct, and had the idea to write one from the modern day a few years ago while on tour".

Mr Starling has been a regular performer at the theatre for years, having started with its youth group. He is a qualified nurse, and has been doing 12-hour intensive care unit shifts at St Thomas’ Hospital in London. 

After gruelling work sessions, lockdown gave him the time to fulfil a dream of writing a play of his own.

You may also want to watch:

Mr Starling will star in the play as Gary, who wants to get engaged to girlfriend Megan despite a hostile future mother-in-law.

His best-laid plans turn to disaster when his best friend Temmy gets involved.

Most Read

  1. 1 Collision at level crossing sparks rail delays
  2. 2 'A zest for life' - Tributes to popular rugby player, 44
  3. 3 New loo uses no water, power or chemicals
  1. 4 Punter launches petition backing local pub after noise complaints
  2. 5 Drilling rig work off Norfolk coast sparks emergency calls to Coastguard
  3. 6 Visitors flock to Norfolk's beaches on sun-soaked weekend
  4. 7 New £10,000 village sign unveiled to 'excite and endure'
  5. 8 'I'd cap second homes' - Q&A with Callum Ringer from Bodham
  6. 9 7 of the best circular walks on the Norfolk coast
  7. 10 See new upside-down house made to blend in with 'street of gold'

Mr Starling said: “Gary is an unfortunate and is trying not to be a party animal, but ends up having the biggest night of his life – with a pole dancer and police involved.

“There will be all the traditional elements of a farce such as door slamming and mistaken identity, but more relevant to current times.

“Farce’s appeal is broad – with a mix of visual and verbal comedy – and it is hard to write, to blend heightened reality without it becoming nonsense and keeping something back so the audience doesn’t guess what is going to happen."

The six-strong cast also features Loraine Metcalfe as her mother and Ollie Westlake as Temmy.

Debbie Thompson, theatre director, said: “Our audiences love a good farce, but there are not many modern day ones about.

Debbie Thompson, director fo Sheringham Little Theatre. Picture: Richard Batson

Debbie Thompson, director of Sheringham Little Theatre. - Credit: Richard Batson

"Having one written by one of our favourite actors is a real delight and will give us a boost in our summer season during a difficult year for the theatre.

"We cannot wait to see how Gary’s night turns out.”

The show runs from August 18-21 at 7.30pm with 2.30pm matinees on August 19 and 20. Tickets £16 and £8 students are available from www.sheringhamlittletheatre.com.

Theatre
Sheringham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The crashed UFO at a Mundesley quarry.

Giant UFO crash lands in Norfolk seaside village for filming of Roswell...

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Rob Williamson, general manager of the White Horse in at Brancaster. Picture: White Horse Inn

'It's just like stealing' - restaurant gets 22 no-shows in one night

Sabrina Johnson

Author Picture Icon
The Gangway Cromer Micro Pub, Will, Bar manager and Logan the Manager Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Cromer cocktail bar to open second site in Sheringham

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
BP filling station in Aylsham.

A140 petrol station closed after running out of fuel

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus