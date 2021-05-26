Latest coronavirus figures show drop in North Norfolk
- Credit: PA Images
The latest data from Public Health England has revealed coronavirus is considered to be suppressed in North Norfolk.
Infection rates for North Norfolk for the seven days leading up to May 20 show there were 3.8 cases in North Norfolk down from 5.7 the preceding week.
Across the UK, more than three-quarters of adults in England, Wales and Northern Ireland are estimated to have antibodies for the virus which causes Covid-19, new figures suggest.
The presence of Covid-19 antibodies implies someone has had the infection in the past or has been vaccinated.
New figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) suggest that 75.9% of adults in England would have tested positive for antibodies in the week beginning May 3.
From Wednesday, May 26, people aged 30 and over can book their Covid-19 jab in England.
The step means about one million people aged 30 and 31 will get a text message in the coming days inviting them to come forward for their Covid vaccine.
