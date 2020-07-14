Search

Morning tea centre stage as theatre’s lockdown continues

PUBLISHED: 07:57 14 July 2020 | UPDATED: 07:57 14 July 2020

The Sheringham Little Theatre Hub team Wendy Paterson, Yvonne Constable and Ruth Macrow and Paula Faiers preparing to serve cuppas and home-made treats. Picture: Richard Batson/SLT

The Sheringham Little Theatre Hub team Wendy Paterson, Yvonne Constable and Ruth Macrow and Paula Faiers preparing to serve cuppas and home-made treats. Picture: Richard Batson/SLT

Archant

Coffee and cake is now centre stage at a north Norfolk theatre.

Sheringham Little Theatre’s popular café, the Hub, reopens on Tuesday, July 14, even though performances in the auditorium remain suspended due to the lockdown.

Janet Farrow, front-of-house manager, said: “We cannot wait to welcome our customers back and hopefully they will be pleased to see us too.

“We want to support the community we serve, and if they can support us in these difficult times it will really help us too.”

Visitors can also show their support for the theatre - which has been shut for more than three months with no income - by contributing to a donations box.

Safety measures at the Hub include fewer tables, card payments only and hand santitiser stations. The cafe will be open 10am to midday, Tuesday to Saturday.

The theatre will screen the film Military Wives at 7.30pm on July 31, and will host an outdoor theatre and music event at Mannington Hall on August 22. Visit sheringhamlittletheatre.com for more.

Topic Tags:

