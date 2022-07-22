News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
North Norfolk News > News

Gallery

Otherworldly photos reveal 'incredible' rarely-seen part of Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Daniel Hickey

Published: 8:00 AM July 22, 2022
Updated: 9:14 AM July 22, 2022
One of the creatures that lives in the Gullies, an underwater area north of Sheringham.

One of the creatures that lives in the Gullies, an underwater area north of Sheringham.

Some of the photos look like they were taken on a mysterious, alien world.

But the images, by local photographer and sea-lover Chris Taylor, reveal a rarely-seen part of Norfolk, an underwater area known as The Gullies, just north of Sheringham lifeboat station.

The Gullies Sheringham

The Gullies is an area of rugged chalk walls under the sea just north of Sheringham lifeboat station.

Chris Taylor snorkelling with his camera.

Chris Taylor snorkelling with his camera.

Mr Taylor snorkelled there on Monday and Tuesday, July 18 and 19, during the heatwave which saw the UK record its highest ever temperature.

"It's a mysterious world hidden from view," he said. "It's incredible. I always think of it like an underwater safari."

The Gullies Sheringham

The Gullies, north of Sheringham, is a thriving marine ecosystem.

The Gullies Sheringham

Creatures of the deep among the underwater chalk hills off the coast of Sheringham.

Among the multicoloured creatures are bright-orange sponges, blue lobsters, luminous green wrasse and grey crabs with bright red eyes.

The Gullies is an area of rugged chalk walls, some up to 12ft high.

The Gullies

The Gullies is an area of chalk walls hosting a thriving marine ecosystem just north of Sheringham.

Mr Taylor said the area was "a thriving ecosystem" thanks in part to the local crab and lobster fisherman who in the 1960s prevented commercial fishing on the reef.

The Gullies Sheringham

A crab scuttles among the plant life in the Gullies, under the sea north of Sheringham.

Creatures of the deep among the underwater chalk hills off the coast of Sheringham.

Creatures of the deep among the underwater chalk hills off the coast of Sheringham.

The Gullies

A lobster emerges from a hole in the rocks in the Gullies, an area of subaquatic chalk hills off the coast of Sheringham in Norfolk.

Creatures of the deep among the underwater chalk hills off the coast of Sheringham.

Creatures of the deep among the underwater chalk hills off the coast of Sheringham.

The Gullies is an area of chalk walls hosting a thriving marine ecosystem just north of Sheringham.

The Gullies is an area of chalk walls hosting a thriving marine ecosystem just north of Sheringham.

Creatures of the deep among the underwater chalk hills off the coast of Sheringham.

Creatures of the deep among the underwater chalk hills off the coast of Sheringham.

Creatures of the deep among the underwater chalk hills off the coast of Sheringham.

Creatures of the deep among the underwater chalk hills off the coast of Sheringham.

Creatures of the deep among the underwater chalk hills off the coast of Sheringham.

Creatures of the deep among the underwater chalk hills off the coast of Sheringham.



Sheringham News

