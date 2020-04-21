Hotels turns rooms over to NHS during lockdown
Archant Norfolk 2016
A north Norfolk hotel has given its rooms OVER to the NHS for staff at a nearby hospital during the coronavirus lockdown.
The Grove in Overstrand Road, Cromer has turned its rooms over for Cromer Hospital staff to use during the ongoing health crisis.
Richard Graveling, general manager, said the venue could accommodate 25-30 staff healthcare workers.
“We’ve handed the place over to them while we’ve had to close - we’re just over the road from the hospital so we thought if they need it, they can have it,” he said.
“We’ve got a few of them staying there already - a lot of the time it’s people who can’t go home because one of their immediate family has symptoms.”
Mr Graveling said this was the first time the hotel - which has been in his family for generations - had closed during a spring/summer season since the Second World War.
He said: “My father, who’s 83, can remember the bombers flying over when we last closed in the summer season, and it’s been unbroken ever since.”
You may also want to watch:
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Norfolk News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.