Search

Advanced search

Hotels turns rooms over to NHS during lockdown

21 April, 2020 - 19:15
Richard Graveling at The Grove hotel in Cromer, which is being used by NHS staff during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Richard Graveling at The Grove hotel in Cromer, which is being used by NHS staff during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Archant Norfolk 2016

A north Norfolk hotel has given its rooms OVER to the NHS for staff at a nearby hospital during the coronavirus lockdown.

A general view of Cromer and District Hospital. Picture: STUART ANDERSONA general view of Cromer and District Hospital. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

The Grove in Overstrand Road, Cromer has turned its rooms over for Cromer Hospital staff to use during the ongoing health crisis.

Richard Graveling, general manager, said the venue could accommodate 25-30 staff healthcare workers.

“We’ve handed the place over to them while we’ve had to close - we’re just over the road from the hospital so we thought if they need it, they can have it,” he said.

“We’ve got a few of them staying there already - a lot of the time it’s people who can’t go home because one of their immediate family has symptoms.”

Mr Graveling said this was the first time the hotel - which has been in his family for generations - had closed during a spring/summer season since the Second World War.

He said: “My father, who’s 83, can remember the bombers flying over when we last closed in the summer season, and it’s been unbroken ever since.”

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the North Norfolk News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Two Norfolk resort towns among England’s worst hit by lockdown

Quiet streets in Cromer during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Inquest opened into death of patient with coronavirus

Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Garden centres working ‘every waking hour’ but future after coronavirus remains unclear

Ben Youngs, one of the directors of North Walsham Garden Centre. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

The 7 mysterious ‘lost towns’ of East Anglia

The remains of Dunwich's Greyfriars Picture: Phil Morley

Can I drive for exercise? Police chief addresses key question

Norfolk's chief constable Simon Bailey said people should not drive to the coast to exercise during the coronavirus lockdown. Images: Louise O'Shea/Steve Adams

Most Read

Two Norfolk resort towns among England’s worst hit by lockdown

Quiet streets in Cromer during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Inquest opened into death of patient with coronavirus

Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Garden centres working ‘every waking hour’ but future after coronavirus remains unclear

Ben Youngs, one of the directors of North Walsham Garden Centre. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

The 7 mysterious ‘lost towns’ of East Anglia

The remains of Dunwich's Greyfriars Picture: Phil Morley

Can I drive for exercise? Police chief addresses key question

Norfolk's chief constable Simon Bailey said people should not drive to the coast to exercise during the coronavirus lockdown. Images: Louise O'Shea/Steve Adams

Latest from the North Norfolk News

Hotels turns rooms over to NHS during lockdown

Richard Graveling at The Grove hotel in Cromer, which is being used by NHS staff during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Good causes boosted by £15,000 grants for life during and after lockdown

Central England Co-op’s Community Dividend Fund has shared out £50,000 to good causes to help ease the impact of the Coronavirus. PHOTO: Co-Op

‘I will be forever grateful’ - Mother’s praise for NHS hospital staff after surviving coronavirus

Linsey McFarlane, from Badersfield, with her husband Alistair, and sons Charles, seven (left) and William (four). Picture: Linsey McFarlane

Two Norfolk resort towns among England’s worst hit by lockdown

Quiet streets in Cromer during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Five further coronavirus deaths at Norfolk hospitals as total rises to 191

Five new deaths have been confirmed in Norfolk. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Drive 24