Hotels turns rooms over to NHS during lockdown

Richard Graveling at The Grove hotel in Cromer, which is being used by NHS staff during the coronavirus lockdown. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE Archant Norfolk 2016

A north Norfolk hotel has given its rooms OVER to the NHS for staff at a nearby hospital during the coronavirus lockdown.

A general view of Cromer and District Hospital. Picture: STUART ANDERSON A general view of Cromer and District Hospital. Picture: STUART ANDERSON

The Grove in Overstrand Road, Cromer has turned its rooms over for Cromer Hospital staff to use during the ongoing health crisis.

Richard Graveling, general manager, said the venue could accommodate 25-30 staff healthcare workers.

“We’ve handed the place over to them while we’ve had to close - we’re just over the road from the hospital so we thought if they need it, they can have it,” he said.

“We’ve got a few of them staying there already - a lot of the time it’s people who can’t go home because one of their immediate family has symptoms.”

Mr Graveling said this was the first time the hotel - which has been in his family for generations - had closed during a spring/summer season since the Second World War.

He said: “My father, who’s 83, can remember the bombers flying over when we last closed in the summer season, and it’s been unbroken ever since.”

