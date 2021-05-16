Joy as town's beer and gin festival set to return
Beer and gin lovers will be raising a glass of their favourite tipple to welcome back an annual festival that was cancelled last year due to the pandemic.
The Aylsham Beer and Gin Festival will take place September 10-12 in new venue - the town hall - having previously been held at the Aylsham Old Cinema.
Nick Swales, secretary of the Aylsham Round Table, which runs the event, said: "It's looking as though we are starting to get back to a little bit of normality and we are hoping the event will be a date in the diary for people to look forward to.
"The round table are hoping this great charitable event will be well received by the town of Aylsham and its surrounding towns and villages."
The festival was launched in 2004 with just five beers. Now visitors can choose between dozens of different libations while enjoying live music.
The main sponsor of the festival, which raises money for charity, is MacKinnon Construction, but the Round Table is looking for more local businesses to sponsor a barrel.
Visit aylshamroundtable.co.uk for more.
