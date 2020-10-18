What has changed for £1 million lottery winner one year on?

National Lottery winner, Terry Falgate from Stalham, returned to the store that sold his millionaire-making ticket to present a gold playstation. He is pictured with store manager, Melissa Gales. Picture: The National Lottery Archant

Almost a year has passed since a farm worker and dad-of-two became Norfolk’s newest millionaire.

But what has changed since the night Terry Falgate won £1 million in the EuroMillions lottery?

Not as much as you might imagine, said the 49-year-old from Stalham.

Mr Falgate said: “I still live in the same house, do work for the same company and drink at the same pub. We had a holiday booked to Mexico, but because of Covid that was cancelled, so we went to Wales instead and I climbed Snowdon.”

But there have been some changes since Mr Falgate bought a £2.50 lucky dip ticket on November 8 while walking his dog.

Mr Falgate said he had helped one of his two daughters, who are both in their 20s, onto the property ladder, and a house search was underway for the other daughter.

He used to be employed by an agricultural firm and has continued the same job, in a new capacity.

“I’ve gone self-employed, but I still work mainly for the company I used to work for,” Mr Falgate said. “I also help a landscape gardener out.

“I like to think [the win] has given me more flexibility, but when the sun shines, you still have work long hours.

“There probably would have been a lot more things I would have done, but of course this has not been the year to do it. I’m quite happy with how things are at the moment and as long as things don’t change dramatically, it will all be OK.”

Mr Falgate still takes part in EuroMillions - albeit online.

But he returned to the store where he bought the winning ticket - Nicholsons on Yarmouth Road, Stalham Green - to present them with a gold ‘playstation’, a piece of kit only retailers who sell tickets worth at least £1m get.

Mr Falgate said: “It’s great to be able to give something back to the store, I’m in here most days picking up something or other, and each time I chuckle at the change in my fortunes thanks to my local shop.”

Andy Carter, from Camelot UK Lotteries, which operates the National Lottery, said: “This lucky store has a lot to celebrate with Terry returning to mark his life-changing win.

“The signature gold playstation will be a fantastic talking point to remind customers just how lucky National Lottery players have been in Stalham. You never know, it might play a role in making another millionaire.”