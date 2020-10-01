Coastal club launches ‘tennis tourism’ bid for winter

Kelvin van Hasselt at Cromer Tennis Club. Picture: Neil Didsbury Archant

A north Norfolk tennis club has launched a new ‘winter membership’ scheme in the hope of boosting its numbers and drawing more visitors to the region over the colder months.

Marcus Meadows demonstrates a serve a Cromer Tennis Club. Picture: Cromer Tennis Club Marcus Meadows demonstrates a serve a Cromer Tennis Club. Picture: Cromer Tennis Club

Kelvin van Hasselt, Cromer Lawn Tennis and Squash Association chairman, said he hoped the offer of cut price membership allowing unlimited use of the four all-weather courts at the Norwich Road site would bring in tourists to the town.

Mr van Hasselt said: “We’ve got a great stable of coaches at the club now, who can help deliver these courses and we very much hope parents of our Junior members will enrol in these courses so that they can play tennis with their children – or get some individual lessons.”

Mr van Hasselt said he wanted to work with North Norfolk District Council to develop the idea of “tennis tourism” for the district in 2021.

He said the club was also about to start a team training programme so tennis teams would be on form when competitions resumed in April.

He said: “We’re always looking to recruit top players to the club and this week a very promising junior under-14 county player joined the junior high performance group in the club and we have record numbers of teenagers in the junior coaching programme.

“We’ve also just recruited a talented LTA Level 1 coach who will be a great addition both to the men’s A and B team squad and the Cromer coaching team. This year we are determined to take team training seriously”.

The club is also planning a series of 10-week winter courses for beginners, improvers and the ‘rusty rackets’, starting in October and running until Christmas.

Eight new coaches started at the club after it was allowed to open up again in summer following the coronavirus lockdown.

As well as the all-weather courts, the site has 10 grass courts, a legacy from the early part of the 20th century when the town was served by two railway stations and was a popular resort for the rich and famous.

For more information email admin@cromertennisclub.co.uk or call 01263 513 741.