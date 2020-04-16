Search

Advanced search

New telephone befriending scheme reaches out to isolated during coronavirus lockdown

PUBLISHED: 14:22 16 April 2020 | UPDATED: 14:22 16 April 2020

Mayor of Cromer, Richard Leeds has thanked volunteers for helping out during the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: HUBBA ROBERTS

Mayor of Cromer, Richard Leeds has thanked volunteers for helping out during the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: HUBBA ROBERTS

Hubba Roberts

A new telephone befriending scheme in the Cromer area aims to reach out to the isolated and lonely during the coronavirus outbreak.

About 220 volunteers are already supporting more than 650 homes in the area with food and prescription deliveries.

You may also want to watch:

And now Cromer Town Council, through its Cromer Cares initiative, has set up a telephone befriending scheme with 36 volunteers under councillor Mick Hayhurst.

Mayor Richard Leeds said: “An amazing number of people have come forward to act as volunteers to support individuals and families who are feeling isolated whilst confined to their homes.“

MORE: Long-running charity switches to helping people at home during coronavirus pandemic

If you live in Cromer or the surrounding villages, and would like to be contacted by a befriender, call Cromer Cares on 01263 512254 or 07789625033. Alternatively, if you are concerned about an individual and would like to speak to someone, in confidence, about that person benefiting from the scheme, call the above numbers.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The North Norfolk News. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Plans for new McDonald’s with drive-through approved

An artist's impression of how the new McDonald's off Holt Road, Cromer could look. Image: Planning documents

Temporary mortuary in former RAF base hangar as Norfolk coronavirus deaths set to rise

A hangar at the former RAF Coltishall site is to be used as a temporary mortuary amid predictions of more coronavirus deaths. Pic: Mike Page.

Heritage railway fears ‘hard decisions’ as coronavirus hits Easter trade

Bure Valley Railway managing director Andrew Barnes. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

WATCH: Pub delivers beer by drone during lockdown

The landlord at the Cross Keys in Dilham, Paul Grothier delivering beer to punters via a drone. Picture: Paul Grothier

‘They made monkey noises’ - Girl abused in street for wearing gas mask

Salima Boussabourne, 15, was apparently bullied for wearing a mask amid the coronavirus epidemic. Picture: Supplied by the family

Most Read

Plans for new McDonald’s with drive-through approved

An artist's impression of how the new McDonald's off Holt Road, Cromer could look. Image: Planning documents

Temporary mortuary in former RAF base hangar as Norfolk coronavirus deaths set to rise

A hangar at the former RAF Coltishall site is to be used as a temporary mortuary amid predictions of more coronavirus deaths. Pic: Mike Page.

Heritage railway fears ‘hard decisions’ as coronavirus hits Easter trade

Bure Valley Railway managing director Andrew Barnes. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

WATCH: Pub delivers beer by drone during lockdown

The landlord at the Cross Keys in Dilham, Paul Grothier delivering beer to punters via a drone. Picture: Paul Grothier

‘They made monkey noises’ - Girl abused in street for wearing gas mask

Salima Boussabourne, 15, was apparently bullied for wearing a mask amid the coronavirus epidemic. Picture: Supplied by the family

Latest from the North Norfolk News

New telephone befriending scheme reaches out to isolated during coronavirus lockdown

Mayor of Cromer, Richard Leeds has thanked volunteers for helping out during the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: HUBBA ROBERTS

Families getting first choice school for their child highest in five years - but 600 pupils miss out

Primary school admissions for 2020 are being announced on April 16. Picture: Getty Images

The adorable new-born kittens that have only known lockdown

As the RSPCA’s centres and branches closed their doors to the public, staff at the Mid Norfolk and North Suffolk branch had their hands full as cat Puma gave birth to four healthy kittens. Picture: RSPCA

Leadership shake-up sees familiar face take top job after report found ‘serious concerns’

Steve Blatch, left, has become the new cheif executive at North Norfolk District Council. He was previously one of the council's two corporate directors and head of paid service along with Nick Baker, right, who has left the council following a restructure. Images: NNDC/Ella Wilkinson

Stunning sunrise over north Norfolk captured on video

Sheringham sea front sunrise 6am 16/04/20 Pictures: Sophie Melton
Drive 24