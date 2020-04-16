New telephone befriending scheme reaches out to isolated during coronavirus lockdown

A new telephone befriending scheme in the Cromer area aims to reach out to the isolated and lonely during the coronavirus outbreak.

About 220 volunteers are already supporting more than 650 homes in the area with food and prescription deliveries.

And now Cromer Town Council, through its Cromer Cares initiative, has set up a telephone befriending scheme with 36 volunteers under councillor Mick Hayhurst.

Mayor Richard Leeds said: “An amazing number of people have come forward to act as volunteers to support individuals and families who are feeling isolated whilst confined to their homes.“

If you live in Cromer or the surrounding villages, and would like to be contacted by a befriender, call Cromer Cares on 01263 512254 or 07789625033. Alternatively, if you are concerned about an individual and would like to speak to someone, in confidence, about that person benefiting from the scheme, call the above numbers.