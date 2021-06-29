Place with amazing view opened in memory of hospital hero

Published: 11:51 AM June 29, 2021

“Teds Place” overlooks open countryside and big blue skies, which are only viewable from the Wells Community Hospital Trust grounds. - Credit: Wells Community Hospital Trust

A contemplative space in memory of a social care campaigner has opened in the grounds of the north Norfolk community hospital he was a trustee of.

On Friday, June 25, Sir Norman Lamb joined the friends, trustees and volunteers of Wells Community Hospital Trust to remember Ted Hare, a former trustee of the hospital who died in December.

The day saw Sir Norman and others gather in the hospital's new The Hive Cafe to pay tribute to Mr Hare before officially opening a commemoration space in the hospital's gardens.

Called “Ted's Place”, the space overlooks open countryside and big blue skies, views which can only be glimpsed from the building's grounds.

Sir Norman, alongside the hospital's team, paid tribute to Mr Hare recalling his determination, diligence and professionalism during the 'Save our Hospital' campaign, which saw people march through the streets of Wells in support of the hospital and which resulted in WCHT continuing to exist.

Sir Norman also highlighted Mr Hare's supportive nature during his time as MP for North Norfolk and his influence and role in many social care projects across the country.

Sarah Peberday, general manager of WCHT, said: "Ted's Place is a space for anyone to sit and reflect, to just breathe and take a few moments. We have placed a jar of pebbles on the bench, which can be used to record a memory of a loved one or thoughts for those visitors cannot be with.

"We have added a special jar of rainbow pebbles for those who have suffered pregnancy loss or a loss of a child. The pebbles can then be left in the contemplation area or taken away.

"We named this area “Ted's Place” with the agreement of Ted's family. They have reflected that Ted liked to sit and ponder things over in his mind and that the quiet area was perfect as a memory to him."

Wells Community Hospital Trust is a charity that provides a wide range of facilities that support health and wellbeing in the community. Services include onsite holiday respite, a renal unit, hairdressers, dentist, foot care, psychotherapy, massage, semi-permanent makeup and acupuncture.



